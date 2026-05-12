12 things to do in Scotland in May 2026

This is everything to see and do in Scotland this month for gardeners, foodies and wellness fanatics

GreenAF, Scotland’s first houseplant festival in Edinburgh

When: Friday 22nd to Saturday 23rd May, from 11am to 5pm (tickets here)

Where: The Pitt, 20 W Shore Rd, Granton, Edinburgh EH5 1QD

GreenAF is Scotland’s first ever houseplant festival, hosted by The Pitt. Houseplant lovers can enjoy two days of markets, talks, competitions, workshops and DJ sets. Browse and shop from a curated selection of plant sellers — rare finds included — before getting creative and educational plant focused sessions. There’s even a ‘cuttings swap’, which encourages visitors to bring a cutting from their own house and swap with fellow plant people.

Visit The Pitt website | Follow The Pitt on Instagram

Wemyss Castle Gardens charity garden opening in Wemyss

When: Sunday 24th May, from 12pm to 5pm (tickets here)

Where: Wemyss Castle, Coaltown of Wemyss KY1 4TE

Wemyss Castle Gardens comprise 15 acres of spring woodland with a fine display of Erythronium revolutum, bluebells and narcissi. Since 1994, the redundant six-acre walled garden has been substantially overhauled and redesigned by Michael and Charlotte Wemyss, with completely new planting: clematis, roses and ornamental trees. This is a fundraising event for Scotland’s Gardens Scheme, which raises money for hundreds of local charities.

Visit the Scotland’s Garden Scheme website | Follow Scotland’s Garden Scheme on Instagram | Follow Scotland’s Garden Scheme on Facebook

Scone Palace Garden Fair in Perth

When: Friday 29th and Saturday 30th May (tickets here)

Where: Perth Perth and Kinross PH2 6BD

Situated in the beautiful grounds of Scone Palace, the Scone Palace Garden Fair hosts exhibitors and makers, as well as gardening workshops. The Scottish Garden Design Competition is a highlight: a handful of Showcase Gardens, designed by professionals, demonstrate the very best of Scottish garden design and landscaping.

Visit the Scone Palace website | Follow Scone Palace on Instagram | Follow Scone Palace on Facebook

‘Sarah Calmus: Right to Roam’ at Inspace Gallery in Edinburgh

When: Until Sunday 24th May

Where: 1 Crichton St, Edinburgh EH8 9AB

‘Right to Roam’ is a new accessible multisensory immersive exhibition from the Scotland-based environmental artist Sarah Calmus. Taking Scotland’s outdoor access rights as its starting point, the exhibition asks us to consider the Right to Roam as a natural state, rather than just a human policy. This is an expansive enquiry into ecological freedom of movement through the exploration of water, with a focus on the River Forth.

Visit the Inspace Gallery website | Follow Inspace Gallery on Instagram

Floating sound meditation at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews

When: Thursday 21st May (tickets £50pp here)

Where: Old Station Rd, St Andrews KY16 9SP

Discover a whole new way to relax with floating sound mediation events at Old Course Hotel, where soothing water meets the healing power of sound. Drift weightlessly in the five-star spa pool drenched in calming vibrational tones that help dissolve bodily stress and tension.

Visit the Old Course Hotel website | Follow Old Course Hotel on Instagram

Edinburgh Food & Drink Academy’s (EFDA) global cuisine masterclasses

When: Yearlong schedule here

Where: 7 Queen Street, Edinburgh EH2 1JE

Whether you’re an experienced chef looking to mix up your repertoire, or a home cook trying to invigorate the weekly meal plan, EFDA is open to all abilities and combines a love of food with mastering new skills for a memorable day out in Scotland’s capital. Themes this summer are: Spain, Thailand, Korea, France and Scotland. Click below for more info.

Visit the Edinburgh Food & Drink Academy website | Follow Edinburgh Food & Drink Academy on Instagram

‘Lanarkshire Life’ exhibition by painter Phoebe Cope in East Kilbride

When: Until Sunday 31st May

Where: Old Coach Road, East Kilbride, Lanarkshire, G74 4DU

Phoebe Cope’s ‘Lanarkshire Life’ is a solo show at East Kilbride Arts Centre, open now. It is a personal record of life in the Upper Tweed and Clyde valleys with portraits in sanguine, landscapes in oil and linocuts of animals, partly inspired by the Scottish Museum of Rural Life.

Visit the Phoebe Cope website | Follow Phoebe Cope on Instagram

‘Bloom’, a Springtime day retreat by The Wild Things Yoga at Maycroft

When: Sunday 24th May, from 10:30am to 4pm

Where: Path of Condie, Forgandenny, Perth PH2 9DW

Guests can expect 90 minutes of flowy vinyasa yoga to get the day started, then gentle yin and nindra meditation to unwind in the afternoon. Wild spa and sauna access is guaranteed with countryside views and a cold plunge. Finish the day by relaxing in the outdoor sauna and hot tub with a yummy homemade lunch and snacks.

Visit the Maycroft website | Follow Maycroft on Instagram

Great British Menu four-hands dinner at Cail Bruich in Glasgow

When: Wednesday 27th May (tickets £300pp here)

Where: 725 Great Western Road, Glasgow G12 8QX

Cail Bruich’s Chef Executive Lorna McNee will be joined by Orry Shand for a one-night-only, four-hands dinner. The evening brings together two standout talents from Great British Menu. Lorna, who won the competition in 2019 and returned as a judge in 2025, will cook alongside 2026 finalist Orry, to create a collaborative menu that showcases bold flavours and dishes inspired by their time on the show.

Visit the Cail Bruich website | Follow Cail Bruich on Instagram

‘Veronica Ryan: The Weather Inside II’ at Mount Stuart on the Isle of Bute

When: From Saturday 30th May to 18th October

Where: Isle of Bute, PA20 9LR

Mount Stuart has a strong tradition of exhibiting world-class artists, makers and thinkers. Over the last 25 years, Martin Boyce, Ilana Halperin, Monster Chetwynd, Christine Borland and Alberta Whittle have all shown here on the Isle of Bute, and award-winning sculptor Veronica Ryan is about to join them. Launching the summer visualarts programme, she will stage her largest solo show in Scotland to date, taking inspiration from both the mansion house itself and the isle’s landscape for a major body of new works.

On Sunday 31st May at 10am, Veronica will join Sophie Crichton Stuart in conversation to discuss the themes that inform this exhibition.

Visit the Mount Stuart website | Follow Mount Stuart on Instagram

Pop-up blow-dry bar at Cuvee with Aurum Hair, FFOR and Bloom in Glasgow

When: Friday 22nd May, from 12pm to 5pm (free tickets here)

Where: Cuvée Princes Square, 48 Buchanan Street, Glasgow G1 3JN

Cuvee’s sun-drenched courtyard will transform into the chicest blow-dry destination in the city. Guests can expect a full blow-dry experience with one of Bloom salon’s expert stylists, using FFOR’s luxury haircare products alongside the Aurum AirHead, the world’s first detachable roller blow-dry system.

Visit the Aurum Hair Co. website | Follow Aurum Hair Co. on Instagram

Whirlybird restaurant opens in Edinburgh

When: Opens on Monday 18th May, from 9am until late

Where: 36-38 Victoria Street, Edinburgh EH1 2JW

Whirlybird, an all-day venue, will offer coffee and pastries each morning, followed by a menu of modern takes on classic bistro dishes created by head chef Lucia Gregusova. Split across two levels and four interconnected rooms overlooking Victoria Street, Whirlybird seats up to 100 guests. Many of the 250-year-old building’s original features have been retained, including a listed spiral staircase and curved stone arches, and mixed with bespoke modern design features by local craftsmen.

Visit the Whirlybird website | Follow Whirlybird on Instagram