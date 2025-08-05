5 spots to enjoy an aperitivo at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Visiting Scotland’s capital city for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe? Why not enjoy a pre-show aperitivo at one of these five restaurants and bars

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is all about finding the brightest new talent in theatre, comedy, performance art, dance and more. If you’re planning to pack as many shows in as possible, you will most certainly need some sustenance to get you through the busy days – especially if you’re trapsing from The Pleasance to The Grassmarket and back again. Continue scrolling to read about five lovely restaurants and bars you can visit to enjoy an aperitivo in Edinburgh during the Fringe. Our shortlist is built on destinations that provide class, but don’t shy away from rich flavours and offer impactful snacks to match.

1. Divino Enoteca for ‘The classic Aperol Spritz’

Tucked away in Edinburgh’s Old Town, Divino Enoteca is perfect for an aperitivo in Edinburgh. It brings a slice of Italy to the capital, with the buzz of the city just steps away. Guests can enjoy the quintessential Aperol Spritz paired with a delicious antipasti spread, featuring a colourful selection of cured meats, olives and cheeses.

The retractable roof over the charming stone patio opens to views of the historic city above, letting you soak up the sun and enjoy a spritz al fresco.

2. Vittoria on the Bridge for ‘The Mistaken Spritz’

Just a short stroll from Edinburgh’s vibrant Grassmarket, Vittoria on The Bridge offers a spritz with a twist: the Mistaken Spritz, a sparkling blend of Campari, Martini Rosso, soda, and prosecco.

The light and airy interiors make it the perfect spot to meet with friends or watch the world go by. Pair the spritz with nibbles like Calamari Fritti (a dish of crisp, lightly fried squid served with fresh lemon and garlic mayo) for a delicious aperitivo experience. This is the ideal place to enjoy an aperitivo in Edinburgh.

3. Landy’s Fish and Chips for ‘The Irn Bru Spritz’

Head down the Royal Mile for a uniquely Scottish spin on aperitivo at Landy’s. The Irn Bru Spritz combines the iconic Scottish soft drink with prosecco and citrus, creating a nostalgic yet sophisticated cocktail. With its vintage charm and laid-back atmosphere, it’s the perfect place to unwind on a summer afternoon.

Pair your spritz with standout snacks like the popular haggis spring rolls or the rich black pudding Scotch egg for a flavour-packed twist on tradition.

4. Taste of Italy for ‘The Hugo Spritz’

Right in the heart of the city centre, Taste of Italy is a laid-back gem where the Hugo Spritz, a light and floral blend of elderflower, prosecco, and soda, offers a delicately refreshing take on aperitivo. With its easy-going atmosphere and prime people-watching perch, it’s the perfect place to slow down and savour the moment.

Pair the spritz with slices of Parma ham and torn mozzarella, drizzled with olive oil and served on toasted sourdough. It’s the ideal salty bite to balance the sweetness of your drink.

5. Brunswick Book Club for ‘The Lemony Snicket’

This is your answer to finding an aperitivo in Edinburgh. Right on Leith Walk, Brunswick Book Club offers a playful take on aperitivo with the Lemony Snicket Spritz, a bright and zesty citrus cocktail that’s sure to lift your spirits. Their sunlit patio is perfect for lingering on warmer days, while the eclectic indoor space adds charm if the weather shifts.

Pair your spritz with their hot and spicy chicken wings, served with a fiery kick that complements the citrus notes perfectly.

