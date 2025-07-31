Lannan Bakery lovers, rejoice! A brand-new pantry from owner Darcie Maher is opening this autumn selling homewares, local produce and more beautiful bakes — and it’s right next door

words Mairi Mulhern photography Stephen Lister

Award-winning baker Darcie Maher opened Lannan Bakery in July 2023 and is set to launch her second business, Lannan Pantry, this autumn. The new produce store and event space will sit next-door to the flagship bakery on the corner between Hamilton Place and Saxe Coburg Terrace in Stockbridge, Edinburgh.

Weekly menus still sell out within hours at Lannan. Every morning for the last two years eager guests have descend by the dozen to try Darcie’s signature bakes, which range from classic viennoiserie and custard slices to pains suisses and cardamom buns. Those with a penchant for savoury bites can enjoy fillings like Viennese sausage and Schlossberger cheese with caperberry mustard and sauerkraut. I’m still thinking about the prosciutto, fontina cheese and Gordal olive concoction that I sampled on a visit to Edinburgh last week. Normally when I drop by, I’m greeted by a handwritten a-board sign that reads “Sold out! See you tomorrow at 8am!” which tends to get plonked on the Lannan doorstep by around noon. Needless to say, I was overjoyed when this fragrant, flaky little taste of Italy was still glistening on the countertop.

The opening of Lannan Pantry comes after Darcie announced the team’s move to a bigger kitchen last month. In this kitchen, the baker hopes to make enough stock to last until at least three o’clock — or on good days, until closing time at four. Darcie took to Instagram to say, “If you’ve been put off by the queue in the past; we hear you, and we hope a later sell out will make the bakery more accessible for all.”

It looks like this bigger kitchen will do more than facilitate the feeding of Lannan’s hordes of Hungry, pastry-obsessed, Horaces. “The pantry will be for customers, but it’ll also support our kitchen and bakery — and vice versa,” says Darcie. “It will quite literally be our pantry, allowing us to take a zero-waste approach to both spaces.”

The Lannan Pantry shelves will be stocked with grocery staples including fresh pasta, sauces and dips all made in-house. Fresh bread will be baked next door and delivered by foot before opening. You’ll also find gourmet pork pies and terrines made with meat from Bowhouse and George Bowers butchers. I am especially excited about the promised Lannan-branded homewares on offer, as well as the small selection of biodynamic wines stored in the Pantry’s own cellar.

“Ultimately, we just wanted to expand our offering beyond pastry, bringing the wonderful produce that we use in our products and pastries to our customers’ kitchens,” says Darcie.

Charcuterie and cheese (housed in Lannan Pantry’s traditional French cheese fridge) will be sourced from The Ham and Cheese Company, with mortadella, guanciale and prosciutto sliced to order. Oh, and local free-range eggs and cultured butter by The Edinburgh Butter Company will be there for the taking too.

The vegetarians among you need not fret as fresh fruit and vegetables will be supplied by Natoora. Lannan Pantry will be the brand’s first brick-and-mortar retail partnership in Scotland, meaning you can purchase thoughtfully sourced, seasonal produce from across the globe exclusively at the Pantry.

Finally, the new location will also be the collection point for bakery pre-orders, launching in line with the Pantry’s opening. This means you can purchase your favourite pastries ahead of time… No. More. Queues. Huzzah!

Lannan

29-35 Hamilton Place

Edinburgh

EH3 5BA

Lannan Pantry will be open from 9am – 4pm, Tuesday to Sunday

