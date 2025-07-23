Interior stylist, DIY expert and owner of Our Curated Abode Emma Jane Palin shares essential advice on creating a colourful, retro bathroom that doesn’t just look good but performs well too

words Emma Jane Palin photography Sam Roberts

Interior designer and stylist Emma Jane Palin has revealed the bold design of her retro main and en suite bathrooms, featuring eye-catching terracotta and blue tiles from VitrA’s Pro Colour range and the freestanding Plural washbasin by Terri Pecora. Emma collaborated with the VitrA design and specification team, seeking advice on functionality and aesthetics in both bathrooms to bring her vision to life. Here, Emma leads us through the design process, sharing essential retro bathroom tips along the way…

I describe my style as modern retro because it’s very nostalgic but equally clean and quite grid-like. I love mid-century design, but I always like to bring contemporary flair and a lot of colour to any projects, so my retro bathrooms were no different.

In my primary bathroom, I was inspired by the retro glamour of the spaces that artists Juno Calypso and Cindy Sherman worked in — especially the colours, tiling, lighting and the huge smoked bronze mirror I chose.

Continue reading for some essential advice that helps you use contemporary colour and retro-inspired shapes to transform your bathroom and wellness spaces. This is how you can bring character into your own retro bathroom — and do so with taste.

Moodboarding is your closest ally

For me, there’s nothing better than a physical moodboard to see how colours, textures and patterns interact in real life — especially when it comes to retro bathroom design. Scale can often be difficult to gauge online, and lighting conditions also play a significant role in how things appear. I like to sit with my design choices for a while to ensure I don’t change my mind, and seeing a mood board helps me do this.

That being said, I always start a project by gathering ideas on Pinterest, and if I look back at my original boards, the final design is in keeping with what I originally envisioned four years ago, which is a testament to it not being based on trends.

Embrace colour, of course

Having only ever lived in rentals before buying our current home, I was thrilled to have my own retro bathroom to put our own stamp on. We’ve always made a place our own, but the fact that we could do anything was an exciting prospect. I didn’t want to do something safe and I think that so many people regret doing exactly that. You don’t spend that much time in a bathroom, so it makes sense to bring something a little more experimental to those rooms, as long as they’re true to your own style.

Colour and pattern can bring such joy to a space, and I encourage everyone to have fun with them if they’re drawn to that style. If you’re worried about dedicating too much time or money to it, a washroom is the perfect place to start with some bold tiling or wallpaper.

Call in the professionals

I always go with the “nothing is impossible” mantra, but you do need a team behind you to execute the kind of colourful, contemporary and retro designs that we have explored throughout this article. And so, vetting tradespeople is one of the key details for a successful design project, even if they’ve come recommended, so ask to see images of previous projects or ask to be shown them in real life, if possible. You’re paying a lot of money, so it’s an important part of the puzzle to get right.

When it comes to tiling: plan plan plan

I’ve now completed several retro bathroom projects with fully tiled walls; it’s super impactful, but by no means an easy option. You need to be prepared for problem-solving on the job, as walls often do not meet the standards of being completely square or the same height. Sometimes it’s about making small compromises, but in general, you can often trick the eye. To avoid surprises, always either lay out your tiles or plan them out using design software, such as Canva, which will give you a general idea. It’s about identifying where cut tiles might be hidden or how to incorporate other elements where tiling may not be possible.

Be open to set-backs — especially with plumbing and wet areas

About three months into our main bathroom project, after facing some delays with trades and materials, I started to notice some signs that the initial work might not be up to par. I decided to pause the project and get a second opinion. Sure enough, we found that the wet areas hadn’t been properly tanked, and there were plumbing issues to address. At that point, we had already spent £5,000 on labour, making it clear we needed to pivot rather than scrap everything.

Alongside this, I had just begun site construction training at a local college, with the goal of taking on more of our home renovation myself. When we received a quote of £5,000 to redo the work, I was determined to dig in and successfully negotiated a revised quote that involved me ripping out a tiled wall, as well as the bath and shelving structure. 10 months after the project commenced, work resumed, and I put my new skills to good use.

I had called in Jim from Jim Dixon Tiling and Ray from Aus Plumbing Services who both allowed me to do my thing while completing their work to a superb standard.

Don’t be afraid to tear out what doesn’t work in a retro bathroom

For the en-suite, I was much more advanced in my course and I completely ripped out what is now the retro bathroom, built new walls, shelving, and repurposed furniture. There’s definitely a sense of pride associated with it, as I made so much of it happen on my own, working closely with Ray and another recommended tiler, Andrew Batten.

Visit the Emma Jane Palin website| Follow Emma Jane Palin on Instagram

