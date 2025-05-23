A sculptural tub and an outstanding view combine to dazzling effect in this enviable bathroom on the Isle of Harris

words Eilidh Boyd Tuckett photography David Barbour

“A bathroom can often end up being purely functional spaces, but we wanted ours to feel really luxurious, spacious and spa-like – definitely somewhere you’d want to spend time in,” says Debbie Greaves. “It’s my favourite spot in the house.”

That’s praise indeed when you see the rest of the holiday home Debbie shares with her husband Richard on the Isle of Harris. It sits on a hillside, a pebble’s toss from the sea, and is a masterclass in understated luxury – so understated, in fact, that you could easily miss it when driving past. From the road, Harris Hideaway lives up to its name and is practically invisible, which is just as Debbie and Richard intended. They are no strangers to a renovation, and know a thing or two about what not to do, especially in a rural community. “We wanted the house to be part of the landscape,” says Richard. “It was really important to us that we didn’t intrude.” In the context of this enviable bathroom, they meant this quite literally, carving out their plot and using the quarried stone to construct a house in the excavated space. The result is a cleverly concealed sanctuary.

And within that sanctuary is another: an expansive, unfussy and enviable bathroom designed around a staggering centrepiece in the form of an oversized sculptural bath. It’s by Riluxa, a Spanish manufacturer that allows customers to create made-to-measure sanitaryware. “The rest of the room really came together around that bath,” says Debbie. “The team at Riluxa were amazing to work with – they’ve actually renamed it the Ocean bath in honour of our house!”

The tub is positioned under a vast picture window that allows bathers to soak up the sublime view. It’s no surprise to hear Richard say people don’t believe it’s a real window when they see it for the first time. “Even Harris locals can’t quite believe the view,” he laughs. “It must be something to do with the framing. It’s like a great big cinema screen.” And if the thought of bathing in front of such a window makes you self-conscious, rest assured privacy isn’t an issue here. The house is ensconced in the landscape and is just the right amount of secluded.

The bath and the picture window may be the stars of the show, but the rest of the fixtures and fittings make a contribution too. The panelling on the wall behind the bath, sourced from Woodupp, adds warmth. Lighting, too, plays a key role. Soft LEDs glow beneath the panelling and double vanity, while spotlights and statement globe lights from Paulmann add interest. A bespoke backlit mirror, by Illuminated Mirrors, bounces light around the room. The lower ceiling is the only counterpoint to the capacious space, lending a cosy, cocooning feel. Every aspect of the design was influenced by the Hebridean topography. “We wanted the enviable bathroom to feel like an extension of the outdoors, only more luxurious,” says Richard. “It even rains inside!” He is referring to the huge rainfall shower (“the biggest we could find”).

Size definitely matters in this room – even the floor tiles, from Alexander & Sancto, are large-format, creating a sense of continuity. Debbie’s top tip is to get the best tiler you can: “We worked with Donald Macrae of Lewis, and he was so precise. It’s a real artform.” Bringing in local trades was a non-negotiable for the couple. “The people on Harris welcomed us with open arms,” Richard notes. “It’s a very special part of the world in terms of community.”

Their suppliers became more like partners in the process. A piece of driftwood is the only purely decorative element in the space. Quality materials and craftsmanship were the focus in this project, and it has paid off. “It became something even bigger than we envisaged,” Richard reflects. “It’s not just about the space, it’s about how it connects people to the island.”

