Strive to live a healthier life with these tips on how to make your home gym a positive place to be – and somewhere you want to go to boost your motivation and enhance overall wellbeing

words Annie Button

When it comes to fitness, access and time are the biggest hurdles to success, which is why many people choose to create home gyms to make it easier to keep fit. A beautiful space that inspires you to work up a sweat is a great motivator… here are some suggestions to get you started, from all-season garden rooms that immerse you in scenic views to using colour to inspire action.

Include equipment that works the whole body

The equipment you have to hand will be central to your workout, so think about tools that will help you get a full body workout without overcrowding the space. For example, resistance training is beneficial for toning up, improving strength, and even boosting bone density. Paired with a treadmill or an exercise bike for cardio, you can create a powerful gym space with just a few items. Alternatively, you might consider a weightlifting set-up like a Smith machine that allows for countless different movements and exercises, without the need for different items of equipment.

If you’re looking to add variety and interest to your workouts, consider incorporating more specialised equipment that matches your fitness interests and goals, creating a personalised fitness zone. For instance, a golf simulator can offer a wealth of benefits for golf enthusiasts. Aside from the entertainment element, this can improve coordination, engage muscles and of course, allow for swing practice on worldwide courses, all within a controlled environment. It can also be a unique and fun addition if you’re creating a feature-packed Airbnb or rental property.

Go bold with patterns and prints

Colour has a profound impact on our mood, so what better for an inspiring home gym than a colourful space that can produce physical and mental effects? Vivid red tones, for example, create an energising effect while yellow can be motivating and invigorating. Unsurprisingly, as a combination of red and yellow, orange has a similar effect and can help to boost energy and excitement.

If you want a calming yoga room, why not consider relaxing and rejuvenating shades like sage green or pale blue? You don’t need to paint the entire room one shade—accents in the form of artwork or yoga mats can have a big impact.

Location is everything

Where you choose to set up your home gym can have a huge impact on how motivated you are to use it. If it’s in a cold garage that isn’t particularly enjoyable to be in, you’re less likely to use the space, so think carefully about what will get you up and working out each day.

A space set away from the home in the garden can be a great idea for some, because you’ll be surrounded by beautiful views of flora and wildlife, while some people prefer to keep it in the home to make it even more convenient to access—a spare room, conservatory or a basement can be an ideal choice in this case. Consider any friction that might come from working out in that environment so you can overcome issues before installing your gym—temperature, light or physical access are all good starting points.

Engage the senses

If you consider high-end, luxury gyms and workout spaces, they all have one thing in common—they engage all the senses. The lighting, temperature and music all combine with elegant room scents that create a space that’s indulgent and stylish.

Whether your home gym is a dedicated room or a space elsewhere in your home, you can incorporate these ideas by adding a bright and fresh room scent that you’ll associate with working out, together with natural light in the form of wide open windows or bright lighting. Soundproof the room if you can too, so you can play music without disrupting others in the property.

When it comes to fitness, many of us need motivation more than we’d like to admit. But the right environment can work wonders to get us excited and inspired to hit the weights. Think of space-efficient equipment, energising colours, and practical locations that make you want to keep up with your exercise regime rather than dreading the thought of another workout.

