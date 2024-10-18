Create your all-season sanctuary with the Radiata Garden Room by Gillies & Mackay

The Radiata Garden Room by Gillies & Mackay is engineered to withstand the Scottish climate, using innovative materials that give you a sanctuary you can enjoy all year long

The harsh Scottish winds and rainfall of autumn are upon us, and the cold days of winter are just around the corner – but the weather has never stopped the Scots from enjoying their outdoor spaces. Whether it’s eating a picnic on a blustery hilltop or sitting on a Lochside bench with a book (and a flask of tea to keep your hands warm), we’ll always find a way to breathe in the fresh Scottish air.

But possibly the most special of all is sitting in the comfort of your own garden – and when the weather isn’t so good, having a garden room to provide warmth makes it even more luxurious.

Allow us to introduce the Radiata garden rooms by Gillies & Mackay.

This hardy structure is handcrafted in Scotland, engineered with the Scottish weather in mind so that you can enjoy a cuppa in your green space all year long.

There’s no need to worry about external damage when the Radiata Garden Rooms feature revolutionary Radiata pine ThermoWood and sleek, secure aluminium double glazing – allowing you to elevate your outdoor experience with a space designed for all seasons.

Key features of the Radiata Garden Rooms

105mm-thick exterior walls

Double-glazed aluminium doors and windows

Radiata heat treated 50-year life cladding

Four-Layer engineered construction

The Radiata’s innovative four-layer engineered construction puts it miles ahead of the rest

Thermo Treated Radiata Pine Weatherboard

This weatherboard is five times more expensive than untreated redwood pine, meaning this superior weather-resistant wood cladding is thermo-treated to remove moisture, resulting in a solid exterior resistant to both movement and mould.

Breather Cavity

You can breathe easily because your Radiata Garden Room’s walls breathe too. The R&D Team at Gillies & Mackay have devised the perfect patent-pending slimline solution to protect your Radiata walls from moisture build-up and ensure that they’re properly ventilated.

Insulation Board

Insulated walls give you heat retention in winter and prevent overheating in summer, allowing you to save on energy costs.

V’d Lining

To finish off your Garden Room, the internal walls are lined with redwood cladding. With a straight flush finish and V-shaped joins, this provides a touch of class and sophistication – the G&M way.

Engineered to perform well and look elegant

There is no need to sacrifice style and taste with these luxury garden rooms. These models are all under 12m2 which gives us the ability to create an all-new simplified specification, giving you all the versatility of a large garden room without the price tag.

This specification is not available above 12m2, although Radiata cladding is available as an upgrade on any G&M building, if you like.

A 30-year guarantee

Cara Mackay, CEO of Gillies & Mackay says, “We’ve had a 30-year guarantee since 1989. Our dedication to quality has ensured that our garden rooms, garages, and sheds have endured through all these years. With a little aftercare, combined with our 30-year guarantee, you can experience the peace of mind that comes with knowing your G&M building is built to last.”

Interested in buying your own Radiata Garden Room? Please note that the current lead time is late November 2024.

About Gillies & Mackay

Designing revolutionary garages, sheds and garden rooms is Gillies & Mackay’s bread and butter. As the G&M website says, “You want your timber building to last a lifetime; that’s why you’ve come to Gillies & Mackay.”

Made in Scotland and delivered across Scotland and Northern England, every model is engineered to the Gillies & Mackay standard, which promises high-quality craftsmanship, an ongoing commitment to excellence and a shed, garage, workshop or garden room you can rely on for decades to come.

Cara says, “Experience the unparalleled quality of our buildings for yourself by visiting our Show Area in Errol – between Dundee and Perth. You’re welcome seven days a week for walk-ins and six days a week for consultations.

“As a family business focussed on creating a legacy for future generations, we’d love to welcome you into our Shed Clan.”

For practical advice on installing your own garden room…

Head to the Homes & Interiors Scotland Instagram page to find out how you can get started with installing your own garden room – including essential expert advice on planning permission from Cara.

Visit the Gillies & Mackay website | Follow Gillies & Mackay on Instagram | Follow Gillies & Mackay on Facebook