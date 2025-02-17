Five experts explain how you can use biophilic design to bring nature into your home

Rooted in our deep connection to nature, biophilic design seamlessly blends organic materials with contemporary design to create spaces that prioritise wellness and the health of the planet.

According to Google Trends, searches for biophilic design have increased by 5,000% since January 2024 and across the UK, nearly 22 million small items of furniture are thrown away each year, which is an unbelievable statistic. We speak to five biophilic interior designers and architects to discover some easy ways you can prioritise sustainability at home without sacrificing style.

1. Look to tiny homes for inspiration, says eco interior designer Alicia Storie

We sat down with Alicia Storie, founder of the multi-award-winning climate-conscious interior design studio AdesignStorie, at Dundee Design Festival last year. There, she presented The House of Wellbeing, a pair of interactive tiny houses showcasing innovative sustainable materials. From seaweed light fittings to CO2-absorbing paint, these eco-friendly homes offered a glimpse into a more climate-conscious way of living.

When we asked how to bring nature into the home – and thus enact biophilic design principals – she explained, “The biophilic design process is focused around using vintage furniture and reclaimed materials. Make it your priority to stay away from trends and instead opt for more timeless designs that will grow with you. At AdesignStorie, for example, we take care in selecting high-quality materials that are fit for purpose to maximise the lifespan of the wider design of the space.”

When it comes to structure and layout, Alicia says, “You should create multifunctional layouts that minimise materials and maximise functionality and flexibility. You want to get the most out of your decor as well as your space as a whole, so explore ways to create deeply immersive experiences where you can feel connected to nature.”

2. Lighting is key, says architect and biophilic design specialist Oliver Heath

Oliver Heath has been specialising in biophilic design for 20 years, putting wellness and the planet first. According to Oliver, biophilic design centres around a considered approach to natural colours, materials, fixtures and fittings either inspired by or lifted directly from the outdoors.

“As proponents of biophilic design, our approach is always to investigate how a deeper connection to nature can enhance the sensory qualities of a space – and so helping to reduce stress, aid restoration and keep people feeling happy and healthy.”

Oliver continues, “Lighting is key to curating a relaxing atmosphere and improving the quality of interior spaces in a way that allows for a transformation between day and nighttime activity. You should aim to create a rich and multi-sensory environment that would both stimulate the senses but also allow for calm and restoration, too. Natural light is your answer.”

3. Introduce organic and natural materials, says Scandinavian designer Bo Hellberg

Bo Hellberg is CMO at Swedish outdoor furniture specialists Grythyttan, a 130-year-old brand that uses nature as inspiration to create products and green spaces that are as kind to the planet as they are to the eye.

“Organic materials like wood and steel will dominate the field of outdoor furniture design in 2025,” says Bo. “The use of natural wood, oak, pine or teak, oiled or untreated, brings warmth and character to spaces, while steel adds a modern edge, offering durability and a sleek aesthetic that complements the contemporary design aspect of biophilic design. This combination not only enhances the visual appeal but also aligns with eco-conscious living, allowing designers and homeowners to create spaces that feel authentic and grounded.”

4. Use plants, says designer and architect Yoko Kloeden

“From the beginning, you should strive to create a design that blends indoor and outdoor spaces seamlessly, using natural textures, greenery and improved functionality to achieve a calming, plant-filled sanctuary,” Yoko explains.

An especially lovely way to bring outside in is to blur the line between your garden and your interior. “Maintaining a visual connection with a lush garden is paramount. For this reason, try inserting minimal sliding doors and large picture windows. These will help frame views of greenery, while custom-built features like a plant hanging shelf above a kitchen island further emphasising a home’s integration with nature.”

5. Incorporate earthy hues and rustic furnishings, says textile designer Jodie Hatton

Jodie Hatton is a trained textile designer and currently works as design manager at Brintons Carpets. She says, “A biophilic palette focuses on a sophisticated array of tones. Think rich beige foundations layered with burnt orange sunsets, aged terracotta, wine-deep reds and sumptuous chocolate browns. These grounding hues find their perfect partners in nature’s greens – from calming olive to fresh sage and moss – creating spaces that feel both timeless and of-the-moment.”

When it comes to rugs, furniture and finishing touches, “These versatile warm-toned carpets/rugs create an instant atmosphere of welcome and comfort,” Jodie says. “Enhance their natural appeal by incorporating raw wood furniture and artisanal rattan pieces. Build layers of inviting texture through plush throws and cushions in complementary earth tones, while touches of brass or gold add a subtle luminosity to complete the look.”

words Mairi Mulhern