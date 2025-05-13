Views of Edinburgh Castle? Classy decor? Bitter-sweet aperitifs on demand? Tick, tick, tick! The new Aperol bar at Cold Town House is the place to be this World Cocktail Day

Cold Town House, one of Edinburgh’s favourite city centre rooftop bars has had an orange makeover in collaboration with Aperol – just in time for World Cocktail Day.

Cold Town House is set on the ancient cobbles of the legendary Grassmarket, sitting in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle. The spot is illuminated by fireworks every Hogmanay, soundtracked by the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo every Christmas and drenched in sunlight during Scotland’s warmer months. And now, its slate patio and contemporary furnishings are blanketed in orange as Italy’s iconic orange bittersweet aperitif, Aperol, sets up shop for summer.

The new Aperol x Cold Town House rooftop bar and street level pop-ups have been given a vibrant makeover, complete with soft and sumptuous outdoor furnishings, a giant disco ball-style chandelier, art installations and atmospheric lighting. The classic Aperol Spritz has been voted the UK’s third favourite cocktail famed for its bright orange colour and rich, complex taste deriving from the infusion of a blend of high-quality herbs and roots.

This World Cocktail Day (and for the rest of the weekend) lovers of the famous cocktail can also enjoy a new Aperitivo Hour menu to pair perfectly with their Aperol Spritz. From Sunday to Thursday, grab three small plates for just £20, including buffalo mozzarella with marinated rainbow tomatoes, basil pesto and garlic bruschetta; Cajun corn ribs, pork belly bites and haggis bon bons. The famous Cold Town House stone-baked Neapolitan pizza menu is also available.

Cold Town House

4 Grassmarket

Edinburgh

EH1 2JU

