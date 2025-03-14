The two stars recognise Number One for its commitment to curating an outstanding selection of Californian wines that complement its seasonally changing menu

One of Edinburgh’s most celebrated restaurants Number One at The Balmoral has been awarded two Californian Stars by The California Wine Institute and Star Wine List. The four-AA-Rosette restaurant is one of six restaurants in the UK and one of only 37 in the world to receive this award.

The two stars recognise the restaurant and its team for its commitment to curating an outstanding selection of Californian wines that complement its seasonally changing menu. These two Californian stars further solidify the restaurant’s position as one of Scotland’s top dining rooms and underscores its ongoing passion for both innovation and quality.

In partnership with the California Institute of Wine, Star Wine List evaluates wine programs globally and this latest accolade celebrates Number One at The Balmoral’s dedication to excellence in the world of wine.

The wine programme is led by head sommelier, Callum McCann. He is responsible for leading wine service and ensuring the wine strategy constantly evolves to align with market trends. Working closely with the restaurant manager and head chef, Callum ensures the list complements dishes perfectly and the team are fully knowledgeable about the wine they serve. In the past year under Callum’s leadership, the restaurant received the AA Wine Award for Scotland 2024 and gained a White Star at The Star Wine List of the Year Awards.

The man at the helm says, “We are absolutely thrilled that we’ve been awarded 2 California Stars by The California Wine Institute and Star Wine List. At Number One, the wine list has always played an integral role in the guest experience, our aim is to source interesting wines from around the globe that will elevate this. We are big fans of Californian producers which is why this award is such an honour.”

Krister Bengtsson is Star Wine Lists’s founder and adds, “We are excited to showcase the best wine lists featuring Californian wines all over Europe with the California Wine Institute. It will connect even more wine lovers across the region with great wine places.”

Number One is open Thursday to Monday for dinner, from 6pm until 11pm.

The Balmoral

1 Princes Street

Edinburgh

EH2 2EQ

Visit the Number One Restaurant website

