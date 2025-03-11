There are two more weeks to enjoy discounted meals at some of the most luxurious restaurants in Edinburgh’s city centre, courtesy of Eat Out Edinburgh

This year’s Eat Out Edinburgh event boasts an impressive lineup of over fifty top restaurants, cafes and bars, featuring exclusive deals, curated set menus and the introduction of a brand-new supper club series.

You can now explore the special offers live online at Eat Out Edinburgh, with deals from some of Edinburgh’s best-loved venues from Princes Street and Charlotte Square to St James Quarter – all designed to showcase the city centre’s vibrant hospitality scene.

We caught up with Emily Campbell Johnston, senior manager of marketing and communications at Essential Edinburgh, to find out more about this impressive food festival. We sat contentedly at The Court at The Caledonian Hotel surrounded by the tasteful glitz and glamour of one of Edinburgh’s favourite Princes street restaurants.

We enjoyed a limited-time three-course menu, which is available throughout March for just £29. Memorable moments include: a classic prawn cocktail with cold water prawns, shaved iceberg lettuce and a boozy Marie Rose sauce (tangy, fresh and creamy, reflecting the tastes of the sea), which was paired with a lightly spiced bread perfect for dipping.

Our next course was a rich and tender steak frites (vibrant with melt-in-the-mouth flavour), served with a peppercorn and brandy cream (also perfect for dipping) and traditional garnish of roasted tomato and caramelised onions.

To finish, we enjoyed a 16 layer carrot cake – yes, 16 layers. The surprisingly light dessert was constructed with impossibly thin slices of moist carrot sponge and elegantly bound with creamy icing. A lovely end to a delicious lunch.

After the meal, Emily told us that Eat Out Edinburgh is not just about bringing the people of Edinburgh and beyond together to enjoy some of the finest food in Scotland’s capital. “It’s about opening people’s eyes to the hard work and creativity that goes into designing menus and sourcing produce that won’t only taste delicious, but will support local suppliers, too.”

Returning favourites such as Chaophraya, Lady Libertine, Rio Brazilian Steakhouse, Duck & Waffle and BABA among many others have also unveiled exclusive menus and special offers available to book now.

Emily continued, “With so many exciting new venues opening in the city centre, this year’s Eat Out Edinburgh is set to be our most diverse and engaging yet. The addition of supper clubs will bring a whole new level of exclusivity and experience for diners. Whether you’re discovering a new favourite spot or revisiting a beloved classic, March is the perfect time to celebrate Edinburgh’s incredible hospitality scene.”

With a wave of exciting new restaurant openings in the capital, this year’s Eat Out Edinburgh welcomes several first-time participants, bringing fresh flavours and experiences to the festival. The shortlist of exciting eats includes…

Dishoom Enjoy a special Bombay-inspired menu for £29 per person, including dishes like Tandoori Chaat, Goan Monkfish Curry, and Makhmali Paneer.

Enjoy a special Bombay-inspired menu for £29 per person, including dishes like Tandoori Chaat, Goan Monkfish Curry, and Makhmali Paneer. Roxy Lanes Perfect for a midweek catch-up, offering 20% off food Sunday through Thursday – grab a bite and enjoy the lively atmosphere.

Perfect for a midweek catch-up, offering 20% off food Sunday through Thursday – grab a bite and enjoy the lively atmosphere. Manahatta Bringing the big city buzz to Edinburgh, the NYC inspired venue is offering two courses for £15 or three for £20, valid Monday – Friday throughout March.

Bringing the big city buzz to Edinburgh, the NYC inspired venue is offering two courses for £15 or three for £20, valid Monday – Friday throughout March. SUSHISAMBA The Samba Express menu brings together the bold and vibrant flavours of Japan, Brazil, and Peru for an unforgettable dining journey, offering two courses for just £25 or three courses for £30.

This year introduces a new highlight: a series of intimate supper clubs bookending the festival offering food lovers a unique opportunity to enjoy exclusive dining experiences in a social setting, hosted by hot-ticket venues Hawksmoor and Dean Banks at the Pompadour.

Keep an eye out for a special closing event from The Pompadour. Bringing the festival to a spectacular close, head chef Dean Banks will offer his own supper club with an unforgettable seven-course tasting menu on 27th March, available at an incredible 50% discount for just £65 per person.

Hosted in the venue’s stunning private room within the Caledonian Edinburgh, chef Banks himself will walk guests through each course, celebrating Scotland’s best produce of the season. Guests are encouraged to book their spot for both events soon through the Eat Out Edinburgh website, as spots are limited to these exclusive evenings.

A full list of participating venues and offers is available here

