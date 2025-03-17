What’s On in Scotland: March 2025

If you’re searching for March plans – look no further. We’ve pulled together a round up of the best places to be, things to eat and art to see in Scotland

From biofluorescent night walks to free cake from one of Edinburgh’s best bakeries, we’ve got you covered. Our What’s On guide celebrates everything Scotland has to offer in one of its driecher months, and there’s no shortage of things to get involved in.

1. Frances Macdonald presents ‘Sea Fever’ at The Scottish Gallery in Edinburgh

When: Until 29th March

Where: The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas St, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ

Immerse yourself in some of the artist’s long-favoured subjects: think wild Iona, extraordinary views west from Crinan; bluebells in the Argyll forest and sumptuous renderings of Brittany.

2. Monthly wine tastings at Sotto in Edinburgh

When: From 9th March

Where: Sotto, 28-32 Deanhaugh Street, Edinburgh, EH4 1LY

This March, Stockbridge enoteca and trattoria Sotto will kick off its monthly wine tastings, where guests can try five wines from a specific Italian region, guided by Sotto’s owner and sommelier James Clark, and Sotto’s manager Davide Traverso.

Each tasting will focus on wines from the Veneto region, with James and Davide guiding guests through the history and grapes that make this region so special, including Prosecco, Soave Classico, Bardolino, Valpolicella Ripasso and Amarone. This will be followed by Sicily on 20th April and Tuscany on 18th May. Wine tastings at Sotto will take place on Sundays at 3:30PM. Tickets are £25.

3. Forty works by forty artists over four decades of An Lanntair in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis

When: Until 17th May

Where: An Lanntair, Kenneth Street, Stornoway, Isle of Lewis, HS1 2DS

On the 8th of March 1985 An Lanntair, ‘a leading light in the arts firmament of Scotland’, was officially opened by writer Iain Crichton Smith, a Lewis native himself. To mark the occasion, this exhibition casts an eye to the future while celebrating the past, looking back at 40 of the artists An Lanntair has represented, encouraged and supported in the past four decades.

4. Adrian McCurdy presents ‘Flow’ at The Scottish Gallery in Edinburgh

When: Until 29th March

Where: The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas St, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ

Working at the intersection of fine art and craftsmanship, Adrian embraces the raw authenticity of riven wood, using hand tools to unveil the natural shapes hidden within each log. Inspired by local rivers and ponds, the natural patterns in the wood take on a painterly quality.

5. The Scottish Colourists exhibition at Dovecot Studios in Edinburgh

When: Until 28th June

Where: Dovecot Studios, 10 Infirmary St, Edinburgh EH1 1LT

For the first time, the Scottish colourists are presented in the context of their European contemporaries, ‘interrogating how this international generation of radical painters forged a new language of colour in the early 20th century’. Don’t miss it. Concessions are available, with ticket prices starting at £6.

6. Fashion Textiles with Celia Joicey at Cowdray Hall in Aberdeen

When: 29th March

Where: Cowdray Hall, Aberdeen Art Gallery, Schoolhill, Aberdeen, AB10 1FQ

Join Celia Joicey, Director of Edinburgh’s Dovecot Studios, for an in-depth discussion of ‘Artist Textiles: Picasso to Warhol’, currently on display at Aberdeen Art Gallery. Unveil the rich history of 20th century art in textiles, learn about objects in the exhibition and discover how 20th century people engaged with modern art through their clothing and home furnishings.

7. Culture on Campus, 900 years of the burgh of Stirling exhibition at Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling

When: Until 18th May

Where: Macrobert Arts Centre, University of Stirling, FK9 4LA

Featuring artwork and material from Stirling university’s archives and art collection, this exhibition celebrates 900 years of Stirling as a Royal Burgh, diving into the history and cultural heritage of the town. Running until the 13th May, this exhibition is free and open from 10am – 10pm.

8. Perle Hotels limited-time writing retreat on the Isle of Skye

When: 17th – 21st March

Where: Bracken Hide Hotel Site, Struan Rd, Portree IV51 9EG

The Perle Hotel Group is introducing a brand-new writer’s retreat at Bracken Hide Hotel on the Isle of Skye, running from Monday 17th March to Friday 21st March. The retreat will be led by writer, poet and artist Laima Vince and will explore how place, the natural environment, local myths, legends and tales shape writing by creating texture and context.

The small group can immerse themselves in the history and natural wonder of the Isle of Skye, dripping with local legend and ancient folklore.

9. Glasgow International Comedy Festival across Glasgow

When: Until 30th March

Where: A variety of venues across Glasgow (see their website for more information)

It’s been bringing world-class comedy to Glasgow for two decades, and it’s back for 2025. Featuring both established local names and emerging comedians from around the world, enjoy a range of comedic styles, including stand-up, improv, sketch and alternative comedy.

10. Glasgow Short Film Festival across Glasgow

When: 19th – 23rd March

Where: Various venues across Glasgow, including: Glasgow Film Theatre, Civic House and Grosvenor Picture Theatre

Scotland’s largest competitive short film festival is back, lending the stage to a diverse community of filmmakers. Experience visual storytelling from a variety of perspectives.

11. Helensburgh Book Festival 2025 in Argyll and Bute

When: 28th – 30th March

Where: Multiple venues across Helensburgh, including: The Hill House, Helensburgh Community Hub, Jean’s Bothy and Hermitage Academy

Returning for the 3rd year in a row, with an impressive roster of award winning authors, book launches and workshops at a variety of venues including Mackintosh’s iconic Hill House, keen readers shouldn’t miss it.

12. Biofluorescent Night Walks at Dundreggan Rewilding Centre in Inverness

When: 24th March

Where: Dundreggan Estate, Glenmoriston, Inverness, IV63 7YJ

Join nature guide David Atthowe for an extraordinary adventure into the fascinating world of biofluorescence. Suitable for those aged eight and above, wrap up warm for this guided walk and discover a natural phenomenon up close – UV torches at the ready! (Don’t worry, they’re provided).

13. Mary, Queen of Scots Silver Casket exhibition at Kirkcudbright Galleries

When: Until 27th April

Where: Kirkcudbright Galleries, St. Mary Street, Kirkcudbright, DG6 4AA

Time is running out to see this iconic piece of Scotland’s national heritage for yourself. Get down to Kirkcudbright Galleries before the 27th of April to view Mary’s letter casket, one of the only surviving examples of early French silver. Its association with Mary likely accounts for its immaculate preservation.

14. Edinburgh STYLE 2025 at St James Quarter in Edinburgh

When: 28th – 30th March

Where: St James Quarter, St James Cres, Edinburgh, EH1 3AD

Edinburgh’s St James Quarter will play host to style talks, fashion shows, beauty masterclasses and more. With a lineup including the imitable Pam Hogg, Navaz Batiwalla and Timorous Beasties amongst others, there simply is no more glamorous way to spend your weekend.

15. Argyll Hope Spot retrospective exhibition in Oban

When: Until 21st April

Where: Silver Birch Gallery at The Rockfield Centre, Oban

This unique exhibition is the result of four years worth of snorkelling artists residencies in Argyll. Yes, you read that right. Snorkelling residencies. On show in the heart of Oban until 21st April, this curation offers a glimpse into Argyll’s expansive underwater world.

16. Taste the new evening menu at Valaria in Glasgow

When: Serving now

Where: 333 Byres Rd, Glasgow G12 8UQ

Valaria, one of Glasgow’s most beloved patisserie destinations, has launched a brand-new evening menu with extended opening hours to enjoy a light and refreshing evening meal.

Whether you’re looking for a romantic night out, a special celebration, or simply wish to savour great food in a warm, inviting atmosphere, Valaria’s evening menu offers both healthy bites and hearty small plates – designed for a light and refreshing evening meal.

The new evening menu, available daily from 5pm to 10pm, showcases an exquisite selection of dishes (from £6.50 each) designed to delight food lovers and inspire the senses.

17. Rioja re-opens in Finnieston, Glasgow

When: Opening in mid March (sign up to their newsletter for opening updates)

Where: 1116 Argyle Street, Glasgow, United Kingdom G3 8TD

Blending moody interiors, intimate corners and a buzzing late-night energy, the beloved Rioja will recharge after-work drinks, weekend celebrations and late-night gatherings.

The new, reinvented Rioja is set to offer a casual yet stylish dining space with an upstairs restaurant, a late-night bar with live DJs on the ground floor serving exceptional Spanish wines and classic cocktails, and a dynamic basement games floor, complete with live sports screenings, pool tables and foosball. Guests can also expect a carefully curated selection of Iberian tapas and street food inspired by the bustling food markets of Madrid throughout the venue.

18. Grenfell film by Steve McQueen at Tramway in Glasgow, in partnership with The Common Guild

When: Until 23rd March

Where: Tramway, 25 Albert Dr, Glasgow G41 2PE

In December 2017, artist and filmmaker Steve McQueen made an artwork in response to the fire that took place earlier that year on 14th June at Grenfell Tower, killing 72 people. Filming the tower before it was covered with hoarding, McQueen sought to create a record so that it would not be forgotten.

The Grenfell film was first presented in 2023 at Serpentine in London’s Kensington Gardens, following a period of private viewings, prioritising bereaved families and survivors. The work was then placed in the care of Tate and London Museum. Now, you can view the film for free at Tramway in Glasgow.

19. The return of Brunch Club at Gleneagles Townhouse in Edinburgh

When: 30th March

Where: Gleneagles Townhouse, 39 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2AD

The legendary Brunch Club at Gleneagles Townhouse is back, offering a grand feast of scrumptious food and live music on the last Sunday of every month. Guests can enjoy a bloody Mary or mimosa on arrival, before indulging in a lavish buffet of unlimited starters, towering seafood displays and seasonal mains from the kitchen. Every dish is created to make the weekend feel like a celebration.

Brunch Club is £95 per person, you can book here.

20. Timorous Beasties x The Fine Art Society week of art and design in Edinburgh When: Until 22nd March

Where: Timorous Beasties Edinburgh, 35 Northumberland Street, EH3 6LR | The Fine Art Society, 6 Dundas Street, EH3 6HZ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timorous Beasties (@timorous_beasties) Wallpaper and textile designer Timorous Beasties welcoming guests into their showroom for a week of art and design in collaboration with The Fine Art Society.

This week-long event brings together wallpaper and art, featuring a curated selection of pictures from The Fine Art Society displayed on Timorous Beasties wallpaper – showcasing the exciting possibilities of blending art and design.

The collaboration takes place across both venues, and walk-ins are welcome at both locations.

21. Spring into Animation with Shaun the Sheep at V&A Dundee

When: 29th March – 13th April

Where: Thomson Learning Centre, V&A Dundee, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ

From the 29th of March, immerse yourself in sixteen days of free family-friendly activities, inspired by the makers of Shaun the Sheep, Wallace and Gromit and Chicken Run.

In a partnership between Aardman and V&A Dundee, the first of its kind in Scotland, visitors can dive into the exciting world of stop-frame filmmaking.

Creating sets and models with everything from colourful clay and paper to toys and building blocks, aspiring filmmakers can design and bring their characters to life through animation, record their own dialogue and sound effects and speed up or slow down their animations.

22. Free birthday cakes with every purchase at Twelve Triangles in Edinburgh

When: 29th March

Where: All Twelve Triangles locations

To celebrate its 10th birthday, Twelve Triangles will be giving away free birthday cake with every purchase on Saturday 29th March. There will be 100 portions to give away at each location, while stocks last, so plot it in your diary now!

