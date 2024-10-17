Scotland’s biggest contemporary art market returns this October, with over one hundred artists featured

Art Car Boot Sale will take place from Saturday 26th to Sunday 27th October at Tramway in Glasgow, marking the first time this popular event in Scotland’s art calendar will use this expansive venue in Glasgow’s Southside.

Hundreds of works by some of the greatest talent in Scotland will be available to buy and collaborations with major institutions will also exhibit editions and objects for sale for the first time.

The artists exhibiting at the Art Car Boot Sale 2024

Toby Paterson Toby’s work comprises of wall drawings, paintings and sculptural installations, which encourage the viewer to consider their perception of the built environment, architecture and the city.

Fraser Taylor Fraser is an interdisciplinary visual artist whose studio practice is rooted in drawing.

Mick Peter Mick specialises in sculpture, drawings and paintings in the context of a built environment, whether physical models or with illustrations drawn over photography.

Ilana Halperin Ilana explores the relationship between geological phenomena and daily life. Whether boiling milk in a 100 degree Celsius sulfur spring in the crater of an active volcano or celebrating my birthday with a landmass of the same age, the geologic history and environmental situation specific to the locale directly informs the direction each piece takes.

Jaqueline Donachie Jaqueline creates socially-engaged art, often occupying public space. She explores biomedical research and ideas of communication, participation and how public spaces are designed, managed and used in her work.

Matthew Arthur Williams Matthew is a visual and sound artist, photographer and DJ. Williams was born in London and now lives and works in Glasgow.

Tessa Lynch Tessa lives and works in Glasgow; her work mimicing objects and scenarios found in the urban landscape, charting the emotional impact of our built environment and the structures that shape it.

Partners and exhibiting galleries or institutions include 16 Nicholson Street, Patricia Fleming Gallery, Starta, Murray Shapiro, Project Ability, The Hunterian Art Gallery, Fruitmarket, Glasgow Print Studio, Matthew Rich Fine Art Screen and Framewerk.

The venue for the Art Car Boot Sale 2024

Tramway’s iconic and vast T2 space will be transformed into a hotbed of creativity where you are invited to explore and purchase works by over one hundred of Scotland’s leading artists and galleries, from the boot of a car, van, bike or skateboard, in a unique way to shop and view.

A range of price points will be available for those looking to purchase. This bumper edition of Scotland’s largest contemporary art market is a curated showcase of Scotland’s contemporary artists, brought together under one roof by Patricia Fleming Gallery.

Art will be on offer from award-winning established artists associated with prizes such as Becks Futures, Turner Prize and the Freelands Award. Patricia Fleming, director of the event and the renowned Glasgow gallery says, “This is the best place in Scotland to get an overview of our contemporary art market and to see what’s being made in this creative city. Visit to pick up a stunning sculptural piece by Tessa Lynch for your coffee table or a unique oil painting by Michael Clarence.”

Patricia continues, “Art Car Boot offers a unique and accessible opportunity for people to talk to artists and purchase work directly from Glasgow’s internationally recognised contemporary art sector.”

The tickets for Art Car Boot Sale 2024

A standard adult tickets are £10. Early bird tickets are £8.00 and concessions are £5.00. All available on the door or online (Under 16s go free ) + booking fee.

Click here for tickets and more information

Full artists list below for the Art Car Boot Sale 2024

