Scotland’s biggest contemporary art market returns this October, with over one hundred artists featured
Art Car Boot Sale will take place from Saturday 26th to Sunday 27th October at Tramway in Glasgow, marking the first time this popular event in Scotland’s art calendar will use this expansive venue in Glasgow’s Southside.
Hundreds of works by some of the greatest talent in Scotland will be available to buy and collaborations with major institutions will also exhibit editions and objects for sale for the first time.
The artists exhibiting at the Art Car Boot Sale 2024
Toby Paterson Toby’s work comprises of wall drawings, paintings and sculptural installations, which encourage the viewer to consider their perception of the built environment, architecture and the city.
Fraser Taylor Fraser is an interdisciplinary visual artist whose studio practice is rooted in drawing.
Mick Peter Mick specialises in sculpture, drawings and paintings in the context of a built environment, whether physical models or with illustrations drawn over photography.
Ilana Halperin Ilana explores the relationship between geological phenomena and daily life. Whether boiling milk in a 100 degree Celsius sulfur spring in the crater of an active volcano or celebrating my birthday with a landmass of the same age, the geologic history and environmental situation specific to the locale directly informs the direction each piece takes.
Jaqueline Donachie Jaqueline creates socially-engaged art, often occupying public space. She explores biomedical research and ideas of communication, participation and how public spaces are designed, managed and used in her work.
Matthew Arthur Williams Matthew is a visual and sound artist, photographer and DJ. Williams was born in London and now lives and works in Glasgow.
Tessa Lynch Tessa lives and works in Glasgow; her work mimicing objects and scenarios found in the urban landscape, charting the emotional impact of our built environment and the structures that shape it.
Partners and exhibiting galleries or institutions include 16 Nicholson Street, Patricia Fleming Gallery, Starta, Murray Shapiro, Project Ability, The Hunterian Art Gallery, Fruitmarket, Glasgow Print Studio, Matthew Rich Fine Art Screen and Framewerk.
The venue for the Art Car Boot Sale 2024
Tramway’s iconic and vast T2 space will be transformed into a hotbed of creativity where you are invited to explore and purchase works by over one hundred of Scotland’s leading artists and galleries, from the boot of a car, van, bike or skateboard, in a unique way to shop and view.
A range of price points will be available for those looking to purchase. This bumper edition of Scotland’s largest contemporary art market is a curated showcase of Scotland’s contemporary artists, brought together under one roof by Patricia Fleming Gallery.
Art will be on offer from award-winning established artists associated with prizes such as Becks Futures, Turner Prize and the Freelands Award. Patricia Fleming, director of the event and the renowned Glasgow gallery says, “This is the best place in Scotland to get an overview of our contemporary art market and to see what’s being made in this creative city. Visit to pick up a stunning sculptural piece by Tessa Lynch for your coffee table or a unique oil painting by Michael Clarence.”
Patricia continues, “Art Car Boot offers a unique and accessible opportunity for people to talk to artists and purchase work directly from Glasgow’s internationally recognised contemporary art sector.”
The tickets for Art Car Boot Sale 2024
A standard adult tickets are £10. Early bird tickets are £8.00 and concessions are £5.00. All available on the door or online (Under 16s go free ) + booking fee.
Click here for tickets and more information
Full artists list below for the Art Car Boot Sale 2024
Alan Campbell
Alasdair Wallace
Alex Allan
Alice Campbell
Alice Dansey-Wright
Alistair Gow
Allison Everett
Allyson Keehan
Amanda Seibæk
Andrew Murray
Ariane Jackson
Baldvin Ringsted
Beth Shapeero
Bronwen Sleigh
Calum Matheson
Catherine Street
Chris Leslie
Daisy Richardson
Daniele Sambo
David McDiarmid
David Sherry
Elke Finkenauer
Emily Ritchie
Fionn Duffy
Fraser Taylor
Fritz Welch
Gillian Stewart
Gregor Wright
Hetty Haxworth
Ilana Halperin
Isabella Widger
Jacqueline Donachie/ Roderick Buchanan
Jamie Cooper
Janie Nicoll
Jennifer Wicks
Jessica Wolfson
Joanne Pemberton
John Mackechnie
John Nicol
Kate Owens
Kate V Robertson
Katie Orton
Kenny Inglis
Kevin Andrew Morris
Le Liu
Leah Moodie
Lorna Macintyre
Lorna Sinclair
Louise Gibson
Maggie Hills
Malcy Duff
Marion Ferguson
Matthew Arthur Williams
Matthew Rich
Michael Clarence
Michele Marcoux
Mick Peter
Mirella Martinez
Morven Mulgrew
Niamh Moloney
Olivia Turner
Penny Anderson
Peter J. Evans
Rachel Mimiec
Rhona Taylor
Richard Marsden
Richard Owen
Rob Churm
Rosalind Lawless
Rosemary Beaton
Ruth Ewan
Ruth Switalski
Sally Hackett
Sam Ainsley
Sarah Grant
Sarah Kudirka
Scott Myles
Steff Norwood
Stuart Noble
Sybren Renema
Tessa Lynch
Thom Rees
Tinsel Edwards
Toby Paterson
Two-Step (Beth Shapeero and Fraser Taylor)
Veronika Desova
Wendy McMurdo
Xinyi Yang
Tramway in Glasgow is hosting the sixth ‘Art Car Boot Sale’ this October