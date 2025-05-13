Homes for sale near you: ESPC’s The Luxe List – May

We’ve teamed up with ESPC to bring you closer to your dream home!

This is a handful of the most coveted properties in Scotland this May, from grand period properties to chic city centre apartments and family homes with the wow factor.

Homes for sale near you: The Luxe List

Pentland View, a Victorian villa with extensive private grounds | 4 bed, 2 bath | Carberry, Musselburgh Offers over £975,000 1 of 6 Idyllic location? Updated interiors? Generous storage? Check, check, check! This stunning family villa stands in subtle grandeur near the ancient woodlands of the Carberry. Pentland View was the original Factor’s House for the Carberry Estate under the ownership of Lord and Lady Elphinstone, no less. Properties like this one do not go on the market often… The accommodation is generously proportioned and is laid over two floors, enhanced by original pitched pine finishes. Many rooms also have a dual aspect over the private garden grounds. A new oil fired central heating boiler will be installed to serve radiators throughout, complemented by a wood burning stove in the lounge. Home cooks will be glad to know that the kitchen comes with an Aga cooker, with expansive floor space (recently re-done), lots of storage and plenty of room to jump from section to section. Heaven!

The Coach House, a contemporary detached inner city property | 2 bed, 2 bath | Morningside, Edinburgh Offers over £625,000 1 of 7

This unique and highly stylish detached house sits hidden in the prestigious conservation area of Morningside, about 15 minutes from Edinburgh city centre.

An area laced with greenery and beautiful architecture, this property reflects its enviable surroundings with design-led interiors and high-end finishes throughout the home. Despite its deceivingly petite size, The Coach House has vast open-plan spaces in the kitchen, living and dining rooms with a spiral staircase that leads to a versatile mezzanine level. Bi-folding doors bring in plenty of natural light in the living areas while double-height ceilings and dual-aspect windows create a vastness and nurture an airy and relaxing atmosphere.

The Granary, a converted 1800s mill with a gym, games room and lush outdoor spaces | 5 bed, 3 bath | St Andrews Offers over £825,000 1 of 7 Orange tiled roofs, wooden beams and stone outhouses nod to this building’s historical past. The sensitive rebuild sits on the fringes of St Andrews, the picturesque Fife town known for its connection to Scotland’s religious and political history, with remnants of its past visible in the town’s architecture and landmarks. The current elegance and grandeur of this once-crumbling countryside property brings luxury to its surroundings. Original structural elements are matched with contemporary finishes and neutral decor that lifts the space out of its neglected past once and for all. An entrance hall welcomes you into the home, leading through to a second hall, with both areas neutrally decorated and fitted with terracotta floor tiles. Both hallways offer space for coats and shoes, and the latter is accompanied by cupboard storage.

New countryside house with views of the Pentland hills | 5 bed, 4 bath | Lawfield Steading, Dalkeith

Fixed price £900,000

1 of 7

This home has been built for modern living. It is in immaculate condition and boasts over 300m² of living space with up to five bedrooms and extensive living and entertaining space.

The accommodation is focused on a stunning dual-aspect kitchen and living room that has stunning views towards the Pentlands. A contemporary log burner creates a natural focal point for the seating area and adds warmth when the sun begins to wane.

The property is framed by floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding patio doors that let natural light flood in from all angles. Light oak structural offsets (seen in stair banisters, doorframes and flooring) and eggshell white walls make this the most uplifting and mood-boosting space.

The property sits on the most southerly plot in Lawfield Steading, a bespoke hilltop development that enjoys panoramic views over Midlothian, from the Lammermuirs to the Pentland Hills.

The natural stone walls and timber cladding of this interesting newly built home blend seamlessly with its tranquil surroundings in an enclave of Liberton. The contemporary interiors add charm to this little outer-city bolthole. Fixtures, fittings and an excellent open plan entertaining space come complete with a beautiful navy kitchen. Two downstairs double bedrooms, a downstairs shower room and a breathtaking first floor principal bedroom suite (with a dressing room) bring interest to the property – a vast playground of space for creatives and practically-minded residents alike. This home has the benefit of easy access into the city centre but with wide open countryside on the doorstep and amazing views. Perfect for professionals or a young family. Great shopping and leisure facilities nearby together with good schools.

See more of this property Five-bedroom refurbished townhouse with sea views | 5 bed, 2 bath | Dunbar, East Lothian Offers over £750,000 1 of 10

This shapely, multi-level property has an enviable position on Cammo Road adjacent to the Cammo Estate Nature Reserve and the River Almond. The land is bordered by winding waterways and extensive treelines that provide isolation just a few miles from Edinburgh. Standout elements include an extensive kitchen and living space. The room has been designed to showcase the property's unique position and take maximum advantage of the afternoon and evening sunshine over the garden. Alongside the high-quality bespoke kitchen, there is a vast amount of floorspace and storage – perfect for families. The garden runs right down to the river and includes around an 80-metre stretch of the riverbank. Surrounding trees provide total privacy. The garden has a mature ornamental lawn, established bedding areas, patio area and even a treehouse.