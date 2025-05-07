East Lothian’s Chippendale International School of Furniture is marking its 40th anniversary with a special graduate exhibition and fine furniture sale

Each year, the Chippendale International School of Furniture welcomes furniture design students from across the world to learn the best of traditional and modern furniture making. Set amongst the rolling valleys of East Lothian, this family business is the first and only school in Scotland dedicated to teaching the craft of making, designing and restoring furniture. Over four decades, the school has evolved to offer a diverse curriculum, from weekend workshops to its flagship nine-month Professional course, which equips students with the skills to launch their own furniture-making business.

This year the school is celebrating 40 years of top-class education with a never-seen-before graduate exhibition. The much-anticipated 40th anniversary event will showcase exceptional handcrafted furniture from this year’s graduating cohort, featuring students from Brazil, Hawaii, Edinburgh and beyond.

We spoke to the inspirational couple now running the Chippendale International School of Furniture for a ‘This Life’ feature in our spring print edition. It was when talking to H&IS deputy editor Natasha Radmehr that current owner Tom Fraser revealed that he had honed his own crafting skills by securing a spot on the school’s flagship 30-week professional furniture-making course six years ago. After graduating, he accepted the role of principal and has been at the helm of the family business, alongside his wife Sarah, since. He knows how special it feels to have developed rare furniture making skills – and why graduating from the intensive Chippendale course is worth celebrating.

Tom reflects now on the anniversary, saying, “We have welcomed students from around the world to our Professional Course for decades, and yet each year I am amazed by the talent and determination of the students. This year’s exhibition not only showcases the immense ability and skill of our current graduates but also pays homage to the generations of woodworkers that have passed through our doors. We encourage everyone who can to visit the exhibition in June.”

Anselm, Tom’s father and original founder, says that when he first established the school, he dreamed of creating a space where creativity and talent could grow. Seeing this vision come alive through the hands of aspiring woodworkers has been incredibly rewarding, he says. “The 40th exhibition is a celebration of their stories and those before them.”

Graduate show need-to-knows

When 12th-14th June

Where Chippendale International School of Furniture, Myreside Grange, Gifford, Haddington, East Lothian EH41 4JA

The public is invited to explore the exhibition and purchase one-of-a-kind pieces at the school’s East Lothian campus. This year, the school will welcome North Berwick’s Steampunk Coffee and The Big Blu Artisan Pizza from Dunbar, keeping guests fuelled with delicious coffee, cakes and pizza while guests explore the collection.

Entry is free, but all visitors must book a time-slotted ticket in advance via Eventbrite. For those unable to attend in person, the exhibition will also be showcased online via the School’s website, Facebook and Instagram channels.

