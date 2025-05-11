This enchanting Victorian conversion in Auchterarder is our spotlight destination in episode four of Scotland’s Home of the Year 2025

Tune into BBC One Scotland on Monday 12th May to see architect Danny Campbell and interior designers Anna Campbell-Jones and Banjo Beal wander through some of the country’s most beautiful self-designed homes. In the fourth episode, the trio are heading to central Scotland and Tayside with hopes of finding properties that ooze character and creativity; places that reflect the owner’s personality and show an understanding of what it takes to make a house a home. We are particularly taken by one enchanting Victorian conversion in Auchterarder…

Audrey and Malcolm (now with their two cats, Snowdrop and Midnight) moved into their countryside Victorian conversion 17 years ago; bright-eyed, bushy-tailed and ready to give the 1800s property a top-to-toe makeover. The building came complete with an overgrown garden and some odd structural quirks that didn’t bode well with modern living.

A “strangely shaped” loft housed one badly-lit study and a bathroom with floor-to-ceiling windows. To Audrey, having a bathroom with incredible light, then blocking it out with blinds all day, was inexplicable – why didn’t previous owners want to channel that beautiful light into a living space? There was also a loft door that opened straight into the neighbours home. Needless to say, reconstructing the loft was the first thing Audrey and Malcolm did after moving in. The renovation has been long and winding since then – walls have been knocked down, windows have been taken out, floors have been lifted, underfloor heating has been installed and many tiles and patios have been laid.

Most recently, the couple landscaped the areas around the home, building their own summer house (a well executed covid project) and lined pathways with flowerbeds that bloom throughout the year. Audrey and Malcolm have successfully lifted The Carriage House out of its crumbling past and thrust it into a TV-worthy present. It’s a lovely little bolthole that sits proudly in the heart of the Scottish countryside.

Here, Audrey tells us how she feels to be featured on Scotland’s Home of the Year 2025 and shares some insight into the continual redevelopment of her delightful countryside home. Apparently, more work has been done to the Victorian conversion in the last five years than since they moved in.

How does it feel to be on series seven of Scotland’s Home of the Year?

Wonderful! A bit surreal. But I’ve watched the show from the beginning and love it. We always chat about what the judges would think of our space! I had actually forgotten that I had applied to the show, so we actually put an offer in on another house! We got the SHOTY call and decided to keep our Victorian conversion, so we can star on the show. But also because we weren’t really ready to move on, of course…

Are there any elements of The Carriage House you hope the judges notice or feel when they visit your home?

I’ve had nightmares about what the judges might say! But I know Banjo, Danny and Anna aren’t the types of judges that give harsh critiques, so I feel like we’re safe… We’ll see!

Paint us a picture of your beautiful garden – what are your favourite elements and what little gems are hiding that we can’t see in the photos?

I have loved designing the garden and making it what it is today. Looking after a home is a never ending project, but looking after a garden is a full-time job! The garden changes with the seasons. My favourite elements are the stone walls, meandering paths and lush flowerbeds. The colours offset the green summer house, which makes for a beautiful and tranquil view from the balcony.

I also have an allotment by an arched hedge that we planted ourselves. The garden is really special… I love my garden. Probably more than the actual house!

You have stricken a wonderful balance between contemporary and traditional design. Was this a conscious effort? If so, how did you do it?

We wanted the sitting area in our Victorian conversion to be really modern, but it definitely fits with the wider design and offsets the old fireplace beautifully. The fireplace is actually from 1870. One of the previous owners added a mantle using materials from the wider space, so it is a real Arts & Crafts build. I’ve loved holding onto that throughout the home and playing with the more modern colour schemes – especially with the green on the breakfast bar in the kitchen and on the walls in the bathroom, which looks really crisp with the black-and-white tiling. It’s a thread colour that matches with the outside window panes, the front door and the summer house, creating harmony between interior and exterior.

Have you always been drawn to historical properties?

It’s funny, actually, because I had only ever lived in new houses before The Carriage House. But this place felt right as soon as I stepped through the door. I’ve always been interested in history and art, so it wasn’t a stretch.

I have a wonderful emotional connection to the house now. It’s ours.

There are a lot of pattern variations throughout the home – and even within each room. Are you drawn to pattern?

Not necessarily. I have pattern throughout our Victorian conversion now because it feels right in the house. Staying true to the Arts & Crafts past has happened naturally, so that’s why we have statement pattern walls in the bedroom behind the head board, in the kitchen and behind the fireplace. It just felt right.

Where is the heart of your Victorian conversion?

We don’t use the original, ornate Arts & Crafts fireplace because it is so beautiful and we don’t want to damage it. But it almost stands as an art piece in itself. So, we’ve placed a large sofa next to it that looks through onto the dining room and through to the huge dining room window. We also have views of the original beams and all of these little details. So, I’d say that’s the heart of the home, because you can see the history. It’s where we sit and have a coffee, where we read, where we sit together.

Describe your design style in three words?

Homely, calm and rustic.

Watch the fourth episode of Scotland’s Home of the Year 2025, featuring this Victorian conversion on Monday 12th May on BBC One Scotland, from 8.30 to 9.00pm.

