Behold: the Festive Farmhouse, a regal yet warm festive home that won Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year 2024

It is official! Festive Farmhouse has been crowned Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year by judges Banjo Beale, Anna Campbell-Jones and Danny Campbell.

The Victorian farmhouse in Lesmahagow sits in grandeur amongst the Lanarkshire forest, surrounded by rolling green fields and wildlife. When Christmas comes around, homeowners Angela and Mark Breen transform the exterior of the traditional house into a winter delight; each wall doused in golden light, with cute but tasteful reindeer on the expansive lawn.

Step through the doorway and you’re greeted by luxurious velvet décor in Christmassy shades of green and red – a luxurious combination that is beautifully offset with natural decorations handmade by Angela and her four children using branches, leaves and fauna from the garden and forest beyond.

Dried oranges are sewn into garlands while multiple lush Christmas trees are lit up by a mix of cool and warm lighting; a combination that has the potential to be overwhelming – but not in Angela’s home. The placement of blueish or golden fairy lights is tailored to the natural lighting in each room, meaning light blankets each space instead of piercing through it. Fireplaces donned children’s stockings and ‘Merry Christmas’ garlands remind visitors that this is a family home filled with warmth and laughter.

The Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year judges – Anna, Banjo and Danny – awarded Festive Farmhouse full marks with a wonderful 30 points, beating off competition from homes in Alloa (Santa’s Snug), Cumbernauld (Mistletoe House), Dalkeith (Holly Bank House) and Fraserburgh (Candy Lane Lodge).

Words from the winner

Homeowner Angela is delighted Festive Farmhouse won the coveted Christmas title: “Winning Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year 2024 is an unbelievable achievement. We have watched every episode since the show started, but never in our wildest dreams did we think we could ever be considered for taking part in the show, never mind winning.

“We moved into our home four years ago, four days before Christmas, with four young children, no electricity or heating and a full renovation project ahead of us. Winning is the best compliment, and the recognition for all our hard work is gratefully received. We are absolutely delighted and still living in our Cloud Nine bubble.”

With the Festive Farmhouse dating back to 1865, for Angela, it was important to stay true to her home’s history when choosing her Christmas designs. She says: “We adopted a traditional approach to decorating for Christmas. Lots of velvet, burgundy, natural foliage, dried oranges, and handmade crafts. It was a family effort, and the children love to get on board with creating decorations and adding their own interpretations of what a Victorian Christmas should look like.”

Winning was a real family affair at the Festive Farmhouse. “Our children were delighted that we won,” adds Angela. “When we got the news, there was a moment of disbelief before the house erupted in excited squeals and jumping. It has been a wonderful experience for all involved.”

Words from the judges

Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year judge and interior designer, Anna Campbell Jones says, “The Festive Farmhouse in Lesmahagow is the epitome of what anyone visiting this planet would imagine the perfect Scottish Christmas home to be. So cosy and welcoming, a beautifully restored and timeless setting for a truly magical family celebration.”

Interior designer and SCHOTY judge Banjo Beale agrees, saying, “It was a frosty reception outside but inside the Festive Farmhouse was a warm wonderland of fire, foliage and vintage family fun. This was the Christmas house I was promised in storybooks as a kid!”

Judge and architect Danny Campbell, adds: “The Festive Farmhouse is a home that seems built for Christmas! Every feature lends itself to festive adornments, with a layout primed for entertaining family and friends.”

Scotland’s Home Of The Year will return to BBC One Scotland and BBC iPlayer for a seventh series in 2025.

