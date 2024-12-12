Reset body and mind with Marine & Lawn Troon’s new Adventure Weekends

words Adrianne Webster

It was 8am and I was standing on Troon beach reconsidering my life choices as I was being whipped in the face by 50mph winds and sleet thanks to Storm Bert.

The middle of November isn’t what most would consider a natural time of year to take up wild swimming, but proponents say the benefits are amplified during the winter months, helping to strengthen the immune system. So here I was, huddled in a Dryrobe with a gang of other wellness journalists as we were about to take an icy dip in the Firth of Clyde.

We were there to trial out Marine & Lawn Troon’s new Adventure Weekends, a first-of-its-kind series of retreat that will unfold over two weekends in the New Year from 31 January – 2 February and 21 – 23 February.

The experience is led by acclaimed cold-water swimmer, yoga instructor, environmental advocate and all-round impressive person, Sophie Hellyer. Hailing from Cornwall and a surfer and lifeguard of many years, she’s well-versed in the benefits of cold water exposure, as well as lending expert advice on how to be safe in the water.

Sophie talked through breathing techniques and what to expect before it was time for the real thing: jumping body-first into the waves. Thankfully, I had a free pass – seven months pregnant, it wasn’t the ideal time for me to embark on a wild swimming journey (boo!). So I cheered the others on from the dunes as they ran straight into the chop and churn of the Scottish west coast.

Over almost as soon as it began, the gang were back and changed into their Dryrobes, cheeks flushed and excitedly talking about the immediate rush of energy. I was a little jealous, to tell the truth.

The wild swimming takes place each morning on the retreats, with the opportunity to enjoy the hotel’s spa, complete with an indoor heated pool, jacuzzi and sauna, post-swim – the perfect way to warm cold bones.

As well as the dips, cosy yoga classes, mindfulness and breathwork workshops combine with nourishing meals crafted from locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients (think grilled salmon, poached eggs on avocado sourdough toast, grain and winter veggie salads) for a wellness boost that health guru Gwyneth Paltrow herself would be envious of.

“The weekend is the perfect balance of wild winter dips and cosy, restorative yoga,” shares Sophie. “Picture a sea swim in the Scottish winter followed by a sauna, a breezy hike and then some candlelit yoga and breathwork. A great weekend to rebalance your nervous system and meet new friends!”.

As well as the obvious physical benefits, the retreat is designed to offer mental reprieve from the winter blues, too, providing connection with nature and new friends alike. The mental and physical health benefits of cold water swimming, including improved circulation and reduced stress, has driven a 94% increase in the practice since 2019.

All that wellness seeking can take it out of you, so I count my lucky stars that it all takes place in the elegant setting of Marine & Lawn Troon, an 89-room hotel with unparalleled views of the Firth of Clyde and Isle of Arran.

Rooted in Scotland’s rich heritage, the hotel’s design is thoughtfully inspired by the destination’s vast golf history and natural beauty. It features a refined coastal decor palette of soft hues and rich, natural textures that echo the surrounding landscape, with quirky wallpaper and illustrations adorning walls and ceilings.

Bedrooms are opulently decorated in clashing floral wallpaper and carpet, with traditional Scottish artworks and tartans adorning walls, curtains and bedding. It’s all very luxurious, and I’m thankful for a soft, comfy bed to collapse into after a hard day of pampering.

Breakfast, lunch and evening dining takes place in the hotel’s airy The Rabbit restaurant (they also offer an extensive room service menu), where the windows open onto scenic views of the historic golf course and breezy coast beyond. Service is smooth, meals are filling, yet nutritious and it’s the perfect spot to enjoy the morning sun through the window as you sip on a flat white.

It was over breakfast on the final morning that I reflected over the past couple of days of wellness, thinking about how little we truly slow down and take a moment to ourselves these days. How desperately needed connection – with nature and others – is, and how we owe it to ourselves to indulge in it more often than we do. I make a resolution with myself to come back, post-baby, when I can safely embrace the waves. Troon, I’ll be seeing you.

‘The Wellness Weekend with Sophie Hellyer’

Tickets can be purchased online via Marine & Lawn’s website.

Single occupancy prices begin at £495 per person for a King room, or £595 for a Sea View Room.

Packages are inclusive of all main meals, beverages (tea, coffee and water), wellness activities and accommodation for two nights.