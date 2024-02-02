Read our guide to the most indulgent Scottish spas to relax and unwind in this year

Looking for a five-star experience at a Scottish spa? We’ve done the hard work for you!

Take a look at these amazing spas, from hotel offerings to truly unique relaxation spaces.

This post contains some paid-for content

Kohler Waters Spa | Old Course Hotel

Kohler Waters Spa at The Old Course St Andrews has benefited from a facelift of late.

Gone is the dark tiling in the main spa pool area and in its place is a light, airy design that makes the most of the natural light.

Just perfect for unwinding in and lifting any dull mood.

The treatment menu has had an overhaul, too, with a host of new luxurious options.

The Rose Quartz & Truffles Body Ritual involves a top-to-toe massage, combining TempleSpa’s restorative Truffle skincare range with Gua Sha rose quartz techniques for detoxification and reducing puffiness.

The result? The kind of lit-from-within glow that gets you compliments for days afterwards.

Head to the spa restaurant afterwards to enjoy a glass of champers (or two!) and delicious light nibbles like the trio of crostini above.

Reviewed by Adrianne Webster in issue 152 of Homes & Interiors Scotland.

Visit the Kohler Waters Spa website | Follow Kohler Waters Spa on Instagram | Follow Kohler Waters Spa on Facebook

Fletcher’s Cottage Spa | Archerfield

Experience a healthy dose of self-care at Fletcher’s Cottage Spa at Archerfield, where you can enjoy a recently-launched full body treatment aimed at helping to restore your natural balance when menopause hormones are wreaking havoc.

The only Scottish spa partner of luxury wellness and beauty brand, Bamford, the B Balanced Full Body Treatment is specially designed to alleviate symptoms brought on by hormonal changes.

Using holistic techniques including breathwork, bamboo tapping and gua sha massage, this blissful one hour treatment uses only Bamford’s super-calming organic products for ultimate nourishment from head to toe.

It’s expertly delivered by Fletcher’s Cottage highly-trained therapists to clear meridian pathways, cool the body, reduce water retention and revive your energy, finishing with a firming facial massage. Where do we sign up?

Reviews by Miriam Methuen-Jones in issue 152 of Homes & Interiors Scotland.

Visit Fletcher’s Spa website | Follow Fletcher’s Cottage Spa on Instagram | Follow Fletcher’s Cottage Spa on Facebook

Spa at Blythswood Square | Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel

From the dimmed lights to the gentle waft of citrus and sandalwood and the welcoming staff who all have that warm Glaswegian familiarity, the atmosphere at Spa at Blythswood Square is restful and calm.

Just the thing for a weekend away from it all.

In the newly-refurbished thermal suites, inspired by the unfiltered splendour of the Scottish Hebrides, there’s a host of different rooms for guests to relax, recharge and reconnect in, including a Himalayan salt room, three therapy pools, a sauna, a tepidarium and a steam room, as well as Scotland’s first snow shower.

The spa treatments are every bit as decadent. On the menu are relaxing body wraps, massages, facials and scrubs from Scottish skincare brand ishga and nutritional skincare experts, Oskia.

A voucher for the Spa at Blythswood Square experience makes a wonderful wedding gift or indulgent Valentine’s stay for the happy couple.

Reviewed by Catherine Coyle in issue 152 of Homes & Interiors Scotland.

Visit the Spa at Blythswood Square’s website | Follow Spa at Blythswood Square on Instagram | Follow Spa at Blythswood Square on Facebook

The Spa at Turnberry | Trump Turnberry

Escape to an oasis of serenity at Turnberry Spa, a relaxing haven nestled on Scotland’s picturesque west coast.

The enriching treatments at the spa include luxurious ishga skincare, followed by use of the incredible spa facilities where you can unwind in the infinity pool overlooking the majestic coast.

Find your inner calm under the gentle rainfall of the sensory shower or in the relaxing sauna and steam room. And afterwards, retire to your lavish bedroom at Turnberry Hotel.

With breath-taking views, exceptional facilities and an unwavering commitment to your well-being, Turnberry promises a rejuvenating retreat, restorative of both body and soul.

Visit The Spa at Turnberry’s website | Follow Trump Turnberry on Instagram | Follow Trump Turnberry on Facebook

SCHLOSS Spa | Schloss Roxburghe

All good spa experiences start the moment you walk through the door, and that’s what

we find here at SCHLOSS Spa.

The mixture of rustic and modern elements makes it feel very luxe: sumptuous burnt-orange and ochre velvet seats and printed cushions are paired with dark wood, linen, natural stone and golden accents, all expertly put together by German interior design studio, Kitzig.

The spa has partnered with Kloris CBD — formulated by botanical scientists, and Aromatherapy Associates, it’s an award-winning label with beautiful oil blends — and each treatment has been developed to work with the therapeutic action of essential oils.

Post treatment, the team at SCHLOSS Spa have thought of everything. Picture an outdoor infinity pool, thermal suite and high-end relaxation area with hanging cabana daybeds. Bliss.

Reviewed by Steph Boyle in issue 146 of Homes & Interiors Scotland.

Visit the Spa at Schloss Hotel Roxburghe | Follow Schloss Hotel Spa on Instagram | Follow Schloss Hotel on Facebook

Stobo Castle Health Spa | Stobo Castle

Award-winning Stobo Castle Health Spa in Peebles is the ultimate escape.

Picture this: a luxurious spa retreat offering views over the castle grounds, where you can kick back, unwind, and soak in some of the finest hospitality you’ll find in Scotland.

Indulge in an atmosphere of unparalleled luxury, serenity, and tranquillity as guests are enveloped in an environment of unrivalled luxury, serenity and calmness.

Take advantage of the 25m UV Pool offering panoramic views of the Borders countryside together with a plethora of spa attractions and customised treatments. And the gently burbling Japanese Water Gardens are perfect for inducing a Zen-like level of calm.

And the rooms? Each has its own distinctive personality, but are united in exuding a rich and elegant feel that makes for a very special stay.

Visit the Spa at Stobo Castle website | Follow Stobo Castle on Instagram | Follow Stobo Castle on Facebook

Fairmont St Andrews Spa | Fairmont St Andrews Hotel

If you’re craving a weekend break by the coast, look no further than Fairmont St Andrews, with its private 520-acre estate and sweeping seaside views.

At the Fairmont’s Spa, you can experience exclusive treatments you won’t find anywhere else — they’re the first Scottish spa to offer ESPA Modern Alchemy treatments. And their comprehensive menu features a wide range of results-focused facials, high-performance body treatments, immersive massages and signature rituals to nurture your body, calm your mind and leave your skin beautifully radiant.

Afterwards, you can relax in the soothing hydrotherapy spaces.

Naturally, you’ll have worked up an appetite from all that relaxing, so you can head to one of their renowned dining spots around the hotel to savour exquisite local Scottish produce

Visit the Fairmont St Andrews Spa | Follow Fairmont St Andrews on Instagram

The Spa at Charlotte Square | Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel

Step from Edinburgh’s bustling George Street into an oasis of calm at Kimpton’s The Spa at Charlotte Square, where the opulent interiors set the stage for an unparalleled experience.

Bask in the exclusive ambiance of No.33 Townhouse, a distinctive hotel-within-a-hotel concept that unveils a majestic private entrance, plus dedicated dining room and drawing room — all exclusively at your disposal.

Rest and recharge in the renowned spa, where mood-lit pools, invigorating thermals, and a specially-designed space for sound therapy await, promising an ultimate wellness sanctuary.

Pamper yourself with targeted massage and facial treatments delivered by our skilled spa team, using the finest ishga products crafted from Hebridean ingredients such as seaweed and natural Scottish sea salt.

Whether you’re preparing for your dream wedding, indulging in a luxurious honeymoon, or simply enjoying a rejuvenating weekend staycation, this is your invitation to reset and unwind.

Visit The Spa at Charlotte Square’s website | Follow The Spa at Charlotte Square on Instagram | Follow The Spa at Charlotte Square on Facebook