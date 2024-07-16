Experience the true spirit of Scotland by visiting these heavenly North Coast 500 beaches

1. Balnakeil Beach, near Durness

Known for: Crescent shores, tall sand dunes and the brightest sunsets

Address: Balnakeil Beach, Lairg, IV27 4PX

Nearest village: Durness

Where to stay: Balakneil House

Where to eat:

Access: Drive the minor road running west out of Durness, toward car park

Situated near the north western tip of mainland Scotland, Balnakeil Beach is hidden behind crisp white sand dunes and mini crags. A small walk through the marram grass from Balnakeil Beach car park (only open during the daytime) leads you onto its crescent shores.

This enchanting beach is known for its easy walk to the rocky headland of Faraid Head, which is home to military installations that connect with naval gunnery ranges towards Cape Wrath – an essential tourist site for history lovers. The Balnakeil church and neighbouring golf course are also must-visits.

We recommend warming up after your walk with a visit to Cocoa Mountain Café in nearby village, Durness.

2. Strathy Bay, near Melvich

Known for: Hidden caves on the shoreline and sea stacks

Address: Strathy, Thurso, Caithness, KW14 7RY

Nearest village: Strathy

Where to stay: Luxury

Where to eat: The Strathy Inn, Halladale Inn

Access: Turn off the main A836 to Strathy, follow the single track road past the cemetery to Strathy Bay car park

As Visit Scotland says, if you visit any beach along the NC500, Strathy Bay is it.

At low tide, this award-winning blue flag beach stretches one and a half miles out to sea, framed by harsh crags and thick grasslands that offer shelter from strong winds.

In July and August, wildflowers bloom just behind the beach with numerous caves and sea stacks dotted along the coastline. Backed by the River Strathy, open water shimmers from all angles.

You needn’t worry about missing out on stunning views when the weather is grey at Strathy Bay. The teeming grasslands that surround it are sites to behold when thick haar crawls across the shore. An almost comforting eeriness falls on the land, revealing the darker side of the Scottish wilderness. If you love TV shows like Outlander, you’ll adore Strathy Bay on a rainy day.

3. Big Sand Beach, near Gairloch

Known for: Long sandy coastline, camping on the shore with caravan site and shop

Address: Gairloch, IV21 2DJ

Nearest village: Gairloch

Where to stay: , self-catering cottage with views of the ocean

Access: From Gairloch, take the B8021 for three miles. Entry is via the Sands Holiday Centre on the left and parking is free

The name says it all. Visit Big Sand Beach along the NC500 for an awe-inspiring expansive coastline. It may not be surrounded by forest or hillsides, but the open space is sheltered from onshore winds by Longa Island, a small rocky isle visible from the shore – which is lit beautifully during a sunset.

The Torridon mountains are close by, with magnificent views of the mountains of Skye and Torridon. The flat lands that surround Big Sand Beach are ideal for camping.

Nearby facilities in Gairloch include showers, toilets and a shop, so you can spend as much time there as you like. The mountain is a site to behold with its unusual shape towering over surrounding grasslands. It may be only 731 metres high, but its remarkable outline make it one of Scotland’s best known and most easily identified mountains.

4. Achmelvich Beach, near Lochinver



Known for: Safe swimming, boating, fishing and whale-spotting – bonfires and BBQs are also allowed (just Google the tide pattern before settling down by the fire)

Address: Near Lochinver, Sutherland, IV27 4JB

Nearest village: Lochinver

Where to stay: , located roughly a two minute walk from Achmelvich Beach

Access: Three miles north-west of Lochinver, accessed by single track road

This award-winning beach is celebrated for its wide range of wildlife, including seals, white-tailed eagles and even basking sharks. A popular spot with water skiers, windsurfers and kayakers, Achmelvich beach is a busy one during summer months.

The unique morphology of the area means there are many nearby walks and climbs, including the famous Suilven mountain, for those interested in hiking.

5. Clashnessie Bay, near Lairg



Known for: A local favourite! Secluded and small sandy beach with a mild microclimate due to its closeness to the Atlantic Ocean Gulf Stream – amd a walk to the hidden Clashnessie Falls

Address: Ten miles north of Lochinver

Nearest village: Lairg

Where to stay: Camping on the coast with space to park the van nearby

Access: Drive the road from Loch Assynt towards Lochinver on the A837 / B869



One of the most secluded beaches on the NC500, Clashnessie Bay boasts an interesting rock inlet and clean sandy shore. This NC500 beach is a real treat for adventurers who enjoy quiet exploration away from groups of tourists.

Visit Scotland recommends embarking on a short walk upstream, which will take you to the Clashnessie Falls, a fifteen-meter waterfall that drops from the lochans (Gaelic for ‘small loch’) above.

This enchanting beach is most famous for its ever changing weather and water colour, from tranquil turquoise to white foamy waves. Clashnessie Bay will settle in your mind long after your leave – a forever memory that will leave you longing to return.

