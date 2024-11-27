The Edinburgh dining institution will see guest chef Alex Jackson cook a four-course ‘pot au feu’ lunch

words Adrianne Webster

The Palmerston, situated in Edinburgh’s swanky West End, will host its annual guest chef lunch with Alex Jackson (of Leila’s Shop, Shoreditch and formerly of Noble Rot Soho), this December 1st for a decadent four-course lunch inspired by French cuisine.

To kick off the winter dining season, resident chef and co-founder of The Palmerston, Lloyd Morse, will cook a four-course ‘pot au feu’ lunch alongside Alex. For the uninitiated, pot au feu is a traditional French dish of slowly stewed meat and vegetables, usually served over two courses.

On the menu, you’ll find:

Pear wrapped in prosciutto and radicchio

Cauliflower cheese and winter truffle croquettes

Violet artichokes and bagna cauda

A bowl of broth and bone marrow dumplings

Pot-au-feu: salt beef, chicken and Morteau sausage with potatoes, turnips, carrots, pickles, horseradish and mustard

Roast quince, walnut parfait and nocino

The menu follows the sustainable approach that the restaurant prides itself on, sourcing ingredients from local farms Phantassie and The Free Company; meat from Butchery at Bowhouse and Kildermorie Estate; and fish from Welch Fishmongers and Stevie Fish.

Meat is prepared on-site by The Palmerston’s kitchen team, led by Morse, with the whole animal used in dishes on the daily-changing menu which celebrates the best and freshest produce available on the day.

The 60-cover restaurant is housed in a former 19th century bank, and includes an in-house bakery that serves freshly baked bread and pastries using Wildfarmed flour and Edinburgh Butter Co. cultured butter.

The Alex Jackson guest chef lunch is priced at £60pp, and bookings can be made via email to hello@thepalmerstonedinburgh.co.uk.