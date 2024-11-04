Edinburgh-based Jeffreys Interiors has been announced as winner for the North and North East region at BIID Interior Design Awards

Designed by Jeffreys Interiors in 2023, The Tempus is a new 15-bedroom boutique hotel with a restaurant and bar set in its own grounds on the 150-acre Charlton Hall estate near Alnwick Castle, Northumberland.

Jeffreys Interiors’ design director Jo Aynsley was charged with the design and delivery of this project after completing the interior design for Charlton Hall.

The Alice in Wonderland-inspired interiors captivate from the minute you step into the entrance foyer with juxtaposing colour palettes and lavish soft furnishings. Jo says the goal was to make instant impact. “After working with the client on the hotel’s sister location Charlton Hall,” she begins, “we were given full creative freedom and the license to go a little bonkers!”

“We had freedom to develop the Alice and Wonderland vibe and see where we could take it. We had two years to transform cattle sheds into a vibrant, exciting wonderland; into somewhere that couldn’t be considered ‘just another option’ on a long list of venues.”

Instead, the Jeffreys team aimed to create a destination in its own right – and a first-choice stay. “Our aim therefore was to create a visual delight; a daring place of wonder and awe. Somewhere you’d want to visit again and again so you could try out a different room every time or return to your favourite secret getaway with whichever explosion of colour and pattern called to you.”

“It had to appeal to both the young couple escaping the bright lights of Newcastle and to your Granny for a Sunday Lunch – and I think we achieved that.”

BIID Interior Design Awards judges told the Jeffreys team, “Your winning entry not only met but exceeded the high standard of quality that we set for this competition. We were impressed by the creativity, skill and dedication you showcased in your submission. Your work truly stood out among a field of exceptional entries, and it is a testament to your passion and expertise in your field.”

Judges were captivated by the energy and creativity of the design, praising the bold use of colour, texture and pattern specifically. “The hotel feels entirely unique,” the say, “delivering an experience that is exciting and different from other venues in the region.”

Jeffreys is currently designing three brand new apartments in Edinburgh’s newest residential tower, New Eiyden as well as several city and country homes.

