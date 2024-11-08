Whether you’re a minimalist, a lover of colour or a fan of bringing the outdoors in, we have a tablescaping design that you will love

This selection of elegant, impactful and of course tasteful tablescaping ideas are sure to impress. Some are colourful and some are rustic; others are traditional and a few are doused in pattern, but each style proves that your table doesn’t need to be laden with tinsel and glitter to truly shine this Christmas.

For minimalists

The key style elements for minimalistic tablescaping are neutral colours, natural fibres, soft linens and the sparing use of ribbon to add depth to an otherwise calming palette. You can also add visual interest using subtle colour placement in table coverings, candles and even in the chair cushions you choose.

Character comes from your tableware selection – use sleek silhouettes and natural wood handles in cutlery and search for polished wooden bowls, like the Suk Keun Kang Ottchil Wood Small Footed Bowl by ABASK.

For nature lovers

A well-balanced and soft colour palette of white, black, green and red will bring class to a woodland-inspired tablescape. Bring the outdoors in with dried flowers, leaves and fruit.

Drop sunset hues like orange and tan into placemats or napkin rings. Add character to your table by carefully placing a holly leaf, red berries or pine tree twig in the centre of your soft linen napkins – or bundle together and wrap with brown string or a natural-fibre ribbon.

Using materials lifted from nature could create an overwhelming and confusing fragrance, so don’t shy away from drying oranges and washing cinnamon sticks before placing on your table so that scent doesn’t interrupt style.

For pattern drenchers

Tis the season to be bold, so why not inject some pattern into your dining table this Christmas? The key elements for a tastefully patterned tablescape are colours that contrast and designs that harmonise with one another.

See these impressively busy, but still tasteful designs from master of pattern Sanderson, in their Arboretum festive range, where Christmassy colours like ruby and emerald are laced through more playful shades of blue and pink.

Pattern steals the show in these tablescaping ideas, but doing so in a way that is as comforting as it is exciting.

Tie off your unique Christmas table with fun name cards and a well curated centre piece, alongside vibrantly embroidered linens and some fun Christmassy ornaments.

For colour enthusiasts

Use colour to bring wow factor and bucketloads of joy to your table. A well-dressed colourful Christmas table is built on careful curation of the tiniest details; from obvious centrepiece and placemat colours, to more subtle elements like the shades on cutlery handles and serving spoons or napkin rings.

If ever there was a time to embrace colour in the home, it is now. Why not be bold this Christmas and inject blue, pink and yellow to your tablescape, creating a truly unique – and memorable – setup that your visitors and loved ones will remember for years to come.

For the glitz and glamour

Inject some glitz and glamour into your tablescape this Christmas by embracing all things shimmery, shiny and downright regal. We recommend thorough mood boarding or Pinterest-ing for this tablescaping idea because to do it right (and to avoid tackiness) you need to expertly layer your materials, textures and colours.

Start by choosing gold or silver, then select a bold focus colour before assigning a subtle offset colour, which will be added through napkins, placemats, glasses and candles to create harmony between the varied textures that characterise this unapologetic tablescaping style.

Also! Creative use of fairy lights will provide a light source that dazzles; the subtle golden light will bounce off of those shining surfaces and make your table shine – literally.