The Northern Light Palette from Jessica Buckley and Edward Bulmer is built on earthy tones that bring warmth, elegance and brightness to even the gloomiest spaces

Selected by Edinburgh-based interior designer Jessica Buckley and presented by Edward Bulmer Natural Paints, the Northern Light Palette colours are chosen to be rich and enveloping so that even the most unpromising room can be completely transformed.

As Jessica says, “The Northern Light Palette takes the guess work away from decorating rooms that don’t have the benefit of abundant natural light, from north-facing rooms to basement rooms and those that lack warm lighting.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edward Bulmer Natural Paint (@edwardbulmerpaint)

Working in houses in Scotland, Edward Bulmer had noticed that light transforms throughout the day between the starkly bright summer mornings and the gloomy evenings of autumn and winter. As natural light changes from dusk to dawn, so can a paint’s colour profile; becoming richer as the evenings grow darker and cleansing a room as the morning sunshine floods through the window.

As such, a selection of twelve different hues provides a perfect blue, red, green, brown, yellow and even white, to suit every home – and every room.

Jessica worked with Edward to create two especially poignant shades – Edinburgh White and Edinburgh White Light. The two are rich shades of off-white that perfectly complement the full range of natural paint colours that Jessica selected for her Northern Light Palette.

“The warm, earth pigmented undertones of Edinburgh White and Edinburgh White Light counterbalance the cool blue-grey daylight to ensure a warm and comfortable atmosphere,” Jessica says.

They can be used separately or teamed together to achieve a subtle contrast in tone, also pairing beautifully with any of the other shades in the Northern Light Palette, as a trim and ceiling colour.

The Northern Light Palette is available now at edwardbulmerpaint.co.uk, with each of the 12 colours in an A5 folder.

Visit the Jessica Buckley website | Visit the Edward Bulmer website | Follow Jessica Buckley on Instagram | Follow Edward Bulmer on Instagram