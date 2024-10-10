This Edinburgh blue living room isn’t just a beautifully decorated space; it’s part of a project that won a RIAS award for its energy retrofit and sensitive restoration

words Miriam Methuen-Jones photography Alix McIntosh

The new owners had swapped a small Hackney flat for this generous Georgian apartment. They loved it – apart from the fact that it cost a fortune to heat each winter. A lot of its original features from the 1820s had been lost, too, removed in the 1950s and replaced with mid-century-styled interiors.

Blending classic design with energy efficiency

Architect John Jeffery, who led the project, could see those ’50s replacements had merit but knew they weren’t right for this building. “They were handmade and unique, and certainly of a quality that was worth saving,” he recalls. He oversaw the reinstating of Georgian shutters, cornicing and mouldings to match the untouched flat below.

At the same time, he brought the building up to modern standards of energy efficiency. “Conservation double-glazing was introduced along with the original astragals,” he says. “The walls were insulated with sheep’s wool, with space-age aerogel blankets behind the shutter boxes. These thermal upgrades ensure the flat is warm all year round.”

An air-source heat pump sits up on the roof, and underfloor heating was laid beneath the engineered oak. “The energy retrofit has reduced the property’s heating requirements to less than 20% of what it was previously,” he adds.

It’s an impressive change, and it’s easy to see why RIAS wanted to acknowledge it. But if you walked in now, you’d be forgiven for missing all of these details. In fact, that’s sort of the point: this flat is now a comfortable temperature, yes, but the focus for this project was to create a place to relax and entertain.

Incorporating confident colours

The blue living room gets morning sunlight all year and evening sunsets in the height of summer, so the owners were able to incorporate confident colours. “The clients both love green and blue, which have been used extensively throughout the apartment,” says John. “Farrow & Ball’s Vardo was chosen here to take advantage of this bright and spacious room.”

Selecting the furniture for this blue living room

Low-profile sofas provide plenty of room for guests, and a classic Eames lounge chair adds a comfortable reading spot near the dual-aspect windows.

A refurbished drinks cabinet from vintage upcycler Kookiwood is positioned nearby, ideal for mixing a post-dinner cocktail.

Using quality materials to execute refined design

The fireplace is a reclaimed Georgian marble surround from the Architectural Forum. “The chimney breast is artificial, and not a typical feature in traditional Georgian properties,” John explains. “It’s used to conceal the TV box, cables and a DVD player. There’s also a digital screen within the hearth of the fire, occasionally used to play a video of a fire as there is no longer any gas supply to the property (part of the energy-efficiency upgrades).”

A selection of artwork finishes off this space, including vintage posters and a zingy Keith Haring. It’s a charming and clearly much-loved space that will stand the test of time. And if you’re wondering what happened to those midcentury interiors, rest assured they have been saved.

“Great effort was made to rehome them,” says John, “and several museums were approached. They were bought by a set-design company for use in the Harry Styles film My Policeman (also starring Emma Corrin and Rupert Everett). They’ve now gone to a prop store for reuse in future period productions.”

