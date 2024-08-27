Issue 156: What’s inside the latest Homes & Interiors Scotland

The newest issue of H&IS features all of the practical advice and inspiration you need to create a home that not only looks beautiful but feels heavenly too

From our editor, Catherine Coyle

Every time autumn rolls around, I think the same thing: this feels like a much more natural time of year to get organised and make some plans. Not resolutions like at New Year as such, and nothing as onerous as a full-blown Spring Clean; but as summer comes to a close and there’s a brief pause before Christmas, it’s now that I find my head turns to my home and what I can do to show it a little love.

Usefully, the living room gets our attention this issue where our focus covers everything from the latest shapes in lounge furniture, to zoning, layering and colour play. It’s all about minimal effort for maximum impact as the seasons change. But if it’s something a bit more involved that you can commit to, our Architecture ’24 supplement is full of the best practices to seek out.

Elsewhere, this issue is packed with enviable new-season ideas for a smart home update big or small – such as colourwashing your house in sage green; it’s a timeless new neutral. Should this all seem like a bit too much hard graft, head to our lifestyle pages, where you can check out two swish Scottish getaways, plan a capsule wardrobe for autumn or get the lowdown on the best places to eat and drink as the summer sun fades.

This Life, with Katy Rodger

Katy Rodger runs a farm, makes exceptional dairy products and has a thriving interiors business and a flourishing garden – and that’s just for starters.

She and her husband Robert, together with their family, run Knockraich, a 100-acre farm near Fintry, between Glasgow and Stirling. Robert manages the animals (60 Friesian cows) and Katy runs Making Interiors, the interior design and soft furnishings business she set up in an outbuilding more than 20 years ago. Their daughter Catherine runs the farm’s Courtyard Cafe while daughter Helena oversees the business, working across accounts and payroll, and son Ian, a vet, has control of the orchard.

A spotlight on living rooms

On these pages, you will find style guides, trends reports and expert advice on how to make the most of your living spaces, whether that’s through colourwashing, area zoning or the layering of texture.

Our autumnal case studies include Jessica Buckley’s recent ode to her eclectic calling card full of different colours and prints. Next, is John Jeffery’s vision in blue; old walls and a secret entrance… This room puts the ‘fun’ in functional. Both case studies are followed up with style guides to ensure that you can recreate professional standards in your home.

Practical magic flows through this BIID shortlisted mansion by Lorn Macneal Architects

As our deputy editor Natasha Radmehr writes, “Function meets fantasy in the award-nominated design of this baronial mansion, where no room is left unloved.”

Wander through The Gardens of Norddfjell in new book

With forty years of experience as a landscape architect, Ulf Nordfjell is well placed to explore how location can influence a garden. His new book, The Gardens of Ulf Nordfjell, covers the development of a range of projects spanning wildly different latitudes.

There’s everything from a family garden in a subarctic climate to a city park full of meadow flowers, and all of them have been expertly captured by photographer Jason Ingram.

Escape to Fern Cottage

Our editor, Catherine, relaxes in stylish comfort in this scenic corner of Mull. “I’m not sure if it’s a post-covid thing, but it feels a bit like we’re living in an era where nostalgia is everything,” she writes. “At Fern Cottage on the isle of Mull on a recent visit with my daughters, I was transported back to my own childhood summers spent around the coast of Scotland and Ireland. This cottage is just as nostalgic for its owners, Stephen and Lettie Corbett, and has been in the Corbett family for more than 100 years.”

Past, present and future shine in our exploration of multi-generational living

This multi-generational home, newly built in the Angus countryside, is a farmhouse for the future but with a design rooted in the past. The five members of the family enjoyed living together but also sought their own space. The solution was this visionary home.

Architecture trends

Spotted this year: compelling innovation with an anchor of sustainability, as well as inclusivity for all ages and brains. Natasha Radmehr discovers trends across multi-generational living, inclusive design, sustainable concrete, natural surfaces, colourful kitchens and secret spaces.

The architecture ’24 supplement

Here, you will find examples of new builds, extensions and renovations to fuel your imagination, and our hot take on the latest trends and innovations in the industry to help you on your way.

