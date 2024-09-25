Chefs, sommeliers and mixologists at family-owned boutique hotel Newhall Mains have shared recipes that are sure to impress at your next dinner party

Nestled on the northern edge of the Black Isle, the award-winning Newhall Mains has gone through something of a mid-year renewal with sleek interior restoration of the boutique hotel and restaurant, as well as the appointment of new head chef Alex Henderson.

Inverness native Henderson brings years of experience working in celebrated kitchens across the UK, most recently as Head Chef at Highlands hotel The Torridon.

Henderson’s menu showcases quality British produce, taking an ingredient-led approach to his menu with elegant takes on classic dishes, and a particular focus on vegetables, Scottish seafood and whole fish cookery.

To celebrate the success of Newhall Mains’ new layout and menu, Alex and the team have shared a selection of recipes for some of their most popular dishes. You’re set to impress at your next dinner party with this starter, main and two-drink menu. Bon appétit!

Garlic butter langoustines

by Alex Henderson

Serves 5

For me, the Scottish seafood available to us is the best about, so this is a simple seafood dish to showcase the amazing shellfish we have on our doorstep.

Ingredients

20 fresh langoustines

200g fresh parsley, finely chopped

1 block of salted butter

1 bulb of garlic, peeled

Method

1. Start by preparing the langoustines. I like to remove the digestive sack, and to do this I fold over the middle flap at the very end of the tail, twist and pull. Most of the time this will do the job, but if not I like to go in with some tweezers and make sure everything has been removed.

2. Fill a large pot with salted water and heat to a rolling boil. Place the langoustines in five at a time, for 15 seconds, before placing them straight into an ice bath. This will help to release them from their shells.

3. Once cool, half each langoustine from head to tail and place in the fridge.

4. Mix the garlic, butter and parsley in a food processor on full power until the butter has gone a lovely green colour and everything is smooth.

5. Spread the butter over the langoustines and grill for around two minutes.

6. Enjoy with some crusty bread and salad.

Shetland scallops with pickled fennel, apple and buttermilk

by Alex Henderson

Serves 4

Ingredients

8 scallops

1 bulb fennel, finely sliced

1 bunch of chives, finely chopped

1 Granny Smith apple

400ml buttermilk

1 lemon

100ml white wine vinegar

100ml water

100g caster sugar

Salt

Method

1. Start by making the pickled fennel. In a small saucepan bring water, sugar and white wine vinegar to a boil then allow to cool to room temperature.

2. Once cool, pour over the sliced fennel and set aside.

3. Season the buttermilk to taste with some salt and lemon juice, and mix in the chopped chives.

4. Halve the scallops down the middle and season with salt. ● Sear in a hot pan until golden brown on the flat side. Turn over and continue to cook for a further minute or two or until warm in the middle.

5. Allow to rest for a minute or two. In the meantime slice the Granny Smith apple into some matchstick size batons.

6. Split the buttermilk between 4 bowls, place 4 scallop halves in each bowl and top with some drained pickled fennel and the apple batons.

Ramos Gin Fizz

by Rebecca Darden

This cocktail was created by Henry Charles ‘Carl’ Ramos in New Orleans – my hometown – in the 1880s, and is still one of the most popular cocktails in the city. It’s a summertime staple for me as it’s super refreshing thanks to the orange blossom and soda water – serve it really chilled for best results.

Ingredients

60 ml Bathtub Gin

22 ml simple syrup

22 ml heavy cream

15 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

15 ml freshly squeezed lime juice

3 dashes orange blossom water

1 fresh egg white Club soda, chilled, to top

Method

1. In a cocktail shaker, combine the gin, simple syrup, heavy cream, lemon juice, lime juice, orange blossom water and egg white

2. Shake the mixture vigorously without ice for about 10 seconds to emulsify the egg white and create a frothy texture.

3. Add ice to the shaker and shake again vigorously until well-chilled Strain the mixture into a chilled Collins glass without ice.

4. To finish, pour a little bit of chilled club soda back and forth between the empty halves of the shaker to pick up any residual cream and egg white, and then use this to top off the drink.

Rhubarb and Rose cocktail

by Rebecca Darden

The Rhubarb and Rose Cocktail was chosen as our signature drink because it evokes a sense of nostalgia reminiscent of Newhall Mains’ classic offerings but with a modern twist. The combination of rhubarb and ginger brings a unique tartness that is balanced by the sweetness of the sugar cube and the floral notes from rose water, creating a complex flavour profile that is both refreshing and sophisticated.

Ingredients

25 ml Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb and Ginger Gin Liqueur

2 sprays of rose water

1 sugar cube Champagne (to top up)

Method

1. Place the sugar cube in a glass

2. Add the rhubarb and ginger gin liqueur over the sugar cube.

3. The liqueur will begin to dissolve the sugar. Spray the rose water into the glass.

4. Top up the mixture with champagne, filling to your desired level.

5. Stir gently to combine all the ingredients, without losing too much carbonation from the champagne.