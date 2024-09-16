The Shore district in Edinburgh has welcomed the arrival of Mara, a new relaxed waterside drinking spot anchored in Old Leith

Located at 58 Shore, Mara, which means ‘sea’ in Gaelic, boasts uninterrupted views of the historic harbour area of Scotland’s capital city. Characterised by elegance and comfort, this expansive new drinking spot is split across two levels and features interior design that is as creative as it is considered.

Mara’s enchanting interior

The 2,400-sq-ft space brings the outdoors in with stunning arched ceiling-high windows and colour schemes inspired by nature – an enviable seat by the window lets visitors enjoy the waterside views without the immanent autumn chill.

Seating areas are backdropped by elegant terracotta tiling while vertical panelling is painted in a comforting shade of caramel rose.

A polished walnut bar and high tables provide natural zoning between drinking and dining areas, with rust leather banquette seating, green tabletop lighting and towering indoor plants acting as subtle offsets to an otherwise neutral colour scheme.

This exciting new addition to Leith’s thriving food and drink scene also features a heavenly outdoor seating area where visitors can enjoy Mara’s menu of small plates, sharing boards, brunch and an extensive drinks menu al fresco.

The food at Mara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @maraedinburgh

The carefully curated sharing menu includes IJ Mellis charcuterie and Mara Mezze boards, with star ingredients such as:

Artisan Scottish cheese and honey

Great Glen venison bresaola, with black garlic chorizo

Tuscan finocchiona salami

Aleppo chilli hummus, muhammara, and house pickles

Larger indulgences on the menu include:

‘Low n slow’ lamb

Seafood tacos

Pork and Thai basil wontons in pho broth with kaffir lime

Mussels in Malaysian laksa broth

Burrata with fig, pistachio and crispy prosciutto

Glazed halloumi skewers

Classic jerk BBQ wings with mango salsa and pina colada hot sauce

Beef short rib nuggets with buttery confit garlic

The drinks at Mara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @maraedinburgh

The carefully curated drinks offering complements Mara’s food, with a rotational wine list spanning red, white, rosé, orange and natural – and an exciting Mara Wine Club soon to be launched – along with the best of Scottish craft beers sitting beside the popular draught big hitters and an inspired ‘Low and No’ offering, too.

Bringing a distinctly mythological depiction to the drinks menu are cocktails such as The Pictish Beast, The Kelpie, The Selkie, The Faerie, Nessie, The Banshee and Cailleach (The Witch). A Scottish cocktail list wouldn’t be complete without The Unicorn, too!

Everyone is welcome at Mara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @maraedinburgh

A number of areas within Mara are flexibly placed to welcome larger gatherings or private events; perfect for those seeking the convenience of a city destination but with a charming old-world neighbourhood appeal.

Fancy a visit?

Mara

58 The Shore

Edinburgh

EH6 6RA

Visit the Mara Website | Follow Mara on Instagram | Follow Mara on Facebook