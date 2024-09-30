Chef partners Sarah Baldry and Alan Keery have opened their first restaurant, Nàdair, in Edinburgh’s vibrant Marchmont neighbourhood

Situated on Roseneath Street, Nàdair (which means ‘nature’ in Scottish Gaelic) is an independent neighbourhood restaurant, offering a daily-changing 5-course set menu, focusing on the best of Scottish produce.

Sarah and Alan, who run the kitchen together, build their food and drinks menus on local and foraged ingredients, creating experimental and bold flavours that reflect the scents and tastes of the Scottish countryside.

The 20-cover restaurant is the first solo venture by Sarah and Alan, who met while working at Wedgwood the Restaurant – a longstanding staple in the Edinburgh hospitality scene.

The Nàdair food menu

The menu features modern Scottish, ingredient-led dishes with Scandi influences, with Sarah leading on pastry.

Some seasonal favourites include:

Foraged chanterelles with cultured cream, pine, black garlic

Sea trout with onion, buttermilk and sweet cicely

Dry-aged sirloin with celeriac, beetroot, sea sandwort

Caramelised honey with plum, tarragon and oat

The Nàdair drinks menu

The drinks menu at Nàdair has been carefully curated with the wild flora and fauna in Scotland in mind. The heart of the menu centres around the mainly on organic wines.

Nàdair also offers a selection of forage-based cocktails, showcasing seasonal in-house infusions.

Dining at Nàdair restaurant

The intimate yet relaxed restaurant offers a five-course tasting menu every Wednesday – Saturday from 6pm – 9:15pm for £65 per person, with paired wines for £45.

A set lunch menu is available on Saturdays from 12pm – 2:15pm and Sundays 12pm – 2:30pm.

Built on a foundation of love – for food and for connection

Co-owner and head chef Alan Keery says, “We’re so proud to open our first restaurant together, Nàdair, in the city where we met. It’s been a long time in the making, and we’re really looking forward to working together to showcase the best produce that Scotland’s larder has to offer.”

Co-owner and pastry chef Sarah Baldry adds, “We’re working with the best local suppliers and using our restaurant as a platform to show the people of Edinburgh the real quality of ingredients we have available to us in Scotland. We’ve had such a wonderful reception from our neighbours in Marchmont, and had lots of locals visit us for lunch and dinner – we really feel part of the community already.”

Nàdair Restaurant

15 Roseneath St

Edinburgh

EH9 1JH