Renowned jewellery designer Clare Blatherwick is thrilled to announce the grand opening of her new studio, Clare Blatherwick Jewellery in North Berwick

The Studio, located on Station Hill in North Berwick on 4th October 2024. This eagerly anticipated opening marks a significant milestone for Clare Blatherwick Jewellery, providing a dedicated space to serve clients with bespoke, high-quality jewellery services. She looks forward to marking this occasion and welcoming guests to the new studio for a chat and a glass of bubbles on the 5th and 6th October.

After an extensive search across East Lothian for the perfect location, Clare Blatherwick found an ideal premise in the heart of North Berwick, the UK’s Best Place to Live according to the Times.

The Studio has undergone a full renovation and is beautifully appointed, offering a private consultation room, ample workspace for the design team, and an inviting atmosphere where creativity can thrive. This new space not only serves as the brand’s first brick-and-mortar headquarters but also as a welcoming environment for clients to explore the world of bespoke jewellery.

“We are thrilled to finally open our doors in North Berwick,” said Clare Blatherwick, founder and creative director. “The Studio on Station Hill is a dream come true, providing us with the perfect setting to meet with clients, create unique pieces, and expand our offerings.”

Operating by appointment only, Clare Blatherwick Jewellery will ensure a personalised and private experience for each client. Visitors will have the opportunity to bring in pieces for valuation, discuss commissions, and explore remodelling options with Clare and her experienced colleagues, Jacqui and Victoria.

In addition to these services, The Studio will host a series of exclusive events throughout the year, including themed trunk shows featuring extraordinary antique, vintage and modern jewels available for purchase. These events will offer a unique opportunity for clients to discover exquisite designs in an intimate setting.

Clare Blatherwick Jewellery invites everyone to join her and her team for a glass of bubbles on the 5th and 6th October 2024.

