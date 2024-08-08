Ross-shire hotel Newhall Mains has announced the relaunch of its restaurant after an extensive refurbishment with appointment of Alex Henderson as Head Chef

Situated on the northern edge of the Black Isle, Newhall Mains is an award-winning boutique hotel and airfield which opened in 2021 following extensive restoration by owner Euan Ramsay and his family.

About Newhall Mains new head chef

Inverness native Alex Henderson began his career as a kitchen porter at the Waterside Hotel in his hometown of Inverness, before moving on to undertake stages at The Fat Duck and The Waterside Inn.

He then spent six years as sous chef at Newcastle’s House of Tides, before returning home

to the Highlands to take the role of Resort Head Chef at The Torridon, overseeing fine

dining restaurant 1887 and the Bo & Muc Brasserie.

In July 2024 Alex joined Newhall Mains as Head Chef, overseeing the hotel’s restaurant and F&B operations.

The new menus at Newhall Mains

As head chef, Henderson’s menu showcases quality British produce, taking an ingredient-led approach to his menu with elegant takes on classic dishes, often cooked in the woodfired oven in the hotel’s courtyard.

Henderson is committed to making the most of Scotland’s larder, with his dishes using ingredients foraged from the Newhall Mains estate and surroundings, including elderflower, chanterelles and meadowsweet.

Almost everything is made in-house – including bread, named ‘Andy’s sourdough’ after the chef who brought the starter, as well as preserves and honeycomb from the estate’s bees.

The menu will change regularly to celebrate ingredients at their best, with a particular focus on vegetables, Scottish seafood and whole fish cookery.

A menu that focuses on all-natural and locally sourced ingredients

Starters include:

Grilled langoustines with garlic butter

Hebridean scallops with apple and fennel

Venison tartare with egg yolk

Mains include:

Roasted pollock with salsify and crab bisque

Garden herb and artichoke gnocchi

Sharing-style Dry-aged côte de boeuf with chimichurri from Macbeth’s Butchers, Forres

Desserts include:

Crème brûlée with homemade shortbread to Banana parfait with coconut and lime

Dark chocolate fondant and homemade raspberry sorbet

A European approach to wine

A predominantly European wine list complements the menu, including an extensive by-the-glass selection, as well as signature cocktails and a far-reaching whisky cellar with particular attention given to Scottish and Japanese whiskies.

A restaurant interior like no other

The 35-cover restaurant is housed in a former grain store, overlooking the hotel’s central courtyard and grounds, with expansive windows flooding the space with natural light.

Guests are seated on comfortable olive green banquettes and bistro-style chairs for a refined yet relaxed environment that reflects Henderson’s cooking and industrial metal chandeliers and exposed stonework are lifted by bright artwork that has been provided by The Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh.

Of Henderson’s appointment, owner Euan Ramsay says, “We are delighted to have Alex Henderson join the team. His arrival signals an exciting new chapter in our restaurant’s development and I am confident that his innovative and sustainable approach, centred on promoting local ingredients will prove to be a great addition to the Highland restaurant scene.”

The restaurant is open daily from 6:30 to 9:30pm.

