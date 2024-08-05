Vin Vivant Natural Wine Festival brings a unique day-long tasting experience to Glasgow’s Briggait this Saturday 10th August

Wine lovers, get your glass and wine spittoons at the ready, because Vin Vivant wine festival is coming to Glasgow.

What to expect

At this unique wine festival, visitors can expect a wide selection of beautiful uniquely-made wines, brought to you by some of Scotland and the UK’s top independent importers.

You are encouraged to wander between stalls with a glass in hand, tasting an array of organic and biodynamic wines as you go.

This is a unique opportunity to learn about minimal-intervention approaches in the cellar and chat with passionate importers and winemakers who will pour some tasters to everyone who stops at their stand.

A first for wine festivals in Scotland

Vin Vivant’s mission statement is to provide a festival and atmosphere that caters for the widest wine-loving audience. Whether you are up to date with the latest developments in the world of wine or have little to no experience with either conventional or natural wine, the team have created a welcoming and accessible environment where curiosity is celebrated.

Over 120 organic, biodynamic and minimal intervention wines will be available to taste, discover and buy to take home with you.

A cocktail bar featuring some of Glasgow’s best bartenders will be mixing vermouth and wine-based cocktails for your additional refreshment, and a bit of fun.

Your day at Vin Vivant won’t be complete without visiting the food and goods stands from local restaurants and shops, too.

A programme of masterclasses will be held just off the tasting floor, where you can take a deeper dive into specific aspects of natural and low intervention wine.

Keep an eye on the Vin Vivant website and socials for updates. You can also buy tickets for £36 each below.

Note: there are no extra charges or token systems for tasting – simply drink responsibly. Happy tasting!

