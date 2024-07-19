Edinburgh’s city centre distillery, Holyrood Distillery, is celebrating its fifth birthday next week with free tours, £5 cocktails and discounts

Opened in 2019, Holyrood Distillery is located in the heart of Edinburgh’s historic Old Town, in the shadow of Salisbury Crags.

Edinburgh’s favourite distillery was recognised as Visitor Attraction of the Year at Icons of Whisky 2021 Awards and shortlisted as Tourism Destination of the Year 2022 at the Scottish Whisky Awards and is located at the base of Arthur’s Seat.

The close proximity to the extinct volcano serves as the inspiration behind Height of Arrows Gin. The height of Arthur’s Seat is said to be the furthest distance an archer could shoot with a bow.

In October 2023, the distillery launched ‘Arrival’, one of the first single malt whiskies produced in Edinburgh in a century.

Co-founder of Holyrood Distillery, Rob Carpenter, says, “Studying in Edinburgh led my wife and I to embark on a whisky adventure which resulted in bringing whisky production back into the heart of Edinburgh. We have been so lucky to have built a team of incredible people who are so welcoming along with their dedication to making incredible spirits.

“I want to raise a dram on this, a milestone birthday, which has now welcomed over 100,000 visitors to our tours since we opened. Here’s to many more years to come!”

Distillery Drinks Creative, Elsie Cinnamond, has created a special £5 cocktail menu for the fifth birthday which will be served during the birthday week of 24 – 31st July.

The limited menu features a selection of the distillery’s award-winning spirits. Serves include:

Mayday Elizabeth Yard Sherry Aged Rum, raspberry, tawny port and lime

Elizabeth Yard Sherry Aged Rum, raspberry, tawny port and lime Solar Martini Chevalier heritage barley vodka, white wine aperitif, bergamot, grapefruit oil

Chevalier heritage barley vodka, white wine aperitif, bergamot, grapefruit oil Apple Collins Height of Arrows gin, lime & apple cordial, nettle soda, ginger bitters In addition to the special birthday menu available in its first-floor distillery bar, the distillery shop will also be offering £5 off when customers spend £50

The free distillery tour spaces are allocated on a first come first served basis, available to book online now.

Locals can still book into the ‘EH Evenings’, where Edinburgh residents are invited to enjoy distillery tours, live music from local bands, and delicious drinks every Thursday.

Anyone who resides within an EH postcode is eligible to book a complimentary ticket, which covers a free tour of the distillery and spirit samples.

