Artist Emily Powell brings enchanting colour to the crashing waves, busy harbours and stone white cottages of the Hebridean islands

words Mairi Mulhern photography Tiree Dawson

Emily Powell explores the Hebridean island of Tiree in her newest collection, ‘The Land Below the Waves’. Hosted in Morningside Gallery until July 13th, the large-scale colourful exhibition takes a contemporary and experimental approach to landscape painting, reflecting the playful spirit of this western isle.

Every piece was painted outdoors during Emily’s recent painting residency on Tiree – come rain or shine, the artist painted until her hands were too cold to continue.

Colour, joy and freedom pour out of every piece of work, from evocative landscapes of Devon and Scotland to surreal still lifes, powerful florals and ethereal flying wildlife.

Expressive, unapologetically positive and full of emotion, Emily’s paintings resonate with collectors worldwide.

Morningside Gallery owner Eileadh Swan has holidayed on the tiny Hebridean isle for many years and encouraged Emily to visit.

With a keen sense of adventure, the artist set off for Tiree with not much more than a van of blank canvases and a solo exhibition deadline.

The resulting exhibition captures the essence of the island – expansive skies, deep turquoise seas, colourful boats bobbing in the harbour and beaches of bleach-white sand shimmering with iridescent shells.

Each of Emily’s paintings reflect the joy that comes with being adventurous and taking risks, living fully as an artist and as a mother.

Expressive and full of the freedom that comes with painting outdoors, ‘The Land Below the Waves’ reminds us of what a joy it is to be alive.

Emily will be in Morningside Gallery for a private view of the exhibition on Friday 28th June. The exhibition will otherwise run in the gallery from Saturday 29th June until 13th July.

A virtual exhibition will also be on the Morningside Gallery website, where all of the paintings are available to browse or buy.

Morningside Gallery

94 Morningside Road

Edinburgh

EH10 4BY

0131 447 3041

Visit Morningside Gallery website | Follow Morningside Gallery on Instagram | Follow Morningside Gallery on Facebook

Visit Emily Powell’s website | Follow Emily Powell on Instagram

