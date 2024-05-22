In memory of philanthropist Hugo Burge, the Hugo Burge Foundation will host a programme of artistic events at the Marchmont Estate this summer.

The late Hugo Burge was a British entrepreneur, philanthropist and art lover who spent the last decade of his life turning his beautiful home in the Scottish Borders into a haven for makers and creators.

The Hugo Burge Foundation intend to continue Hugo’s work, hosting events that make use of Marchmont Estate’s permanent studio spaces, its beautiful walled garden and the restored glasshouse.

Executive Director of the Hugo Burge Foundation, Lucy Brown, says, “The Foundation’s ethos is all about bringing people together, supporting communities and using nature and the arts to inspire people – this was what Hugo envisioned and we are working to make his vision a reality.”

The events programme with give the Scottish Borders community the chance to enjoy drawing classes, film premieres, garden tours, song writing adventures and flower arranging workshops throughout the summer.

Event highlights

June 1st-2nd: The Open Studios Makers Market will host all sorts of designers, from fabulous handcrafted hats and natural skincare products to handmade baskets and ceramics. There will also be plants and honey from the Hugo Burge Foundation gardens.

June 12th and 26th: Morning drawing sessions in The Greenhouse will be led by textile artist, designer and quiltmaker Pauline Burbidge. Nestled amongst the Scottish countryside, visitors will enjoy a truly immersive experience, curated with love by the HBF. Only five spaces are available! Book here to secure your spot.

June 19th: Enjoy a summer weaving and cookery workshop Katie Warner. Visitors will learn basket weaving while enjoying a delicious lunch prepared by Jess Elliott Dennison, founder of Elliott’s.

Don’t miss

Little Wildflowers Music Workshops: Pre-school children can join Little Wildflowers Music Workshops throughout summer. This musical adventure will take visitors through the wild flowers and vegetable patches of Marchmont Estate’s Walled Garden with singing, hand actions and performances inspired by the surrounding fauna and flora.

Summer Garden Tours: These will be led by Head Gardener Toby Loveday, guiding visitors through the history of the gardens, from their inception in the 20th Century to the glorious restoration in 2017, led by Hugo Burge’s vision.

Cut Flower Workshops: HBF gardener and floral expert Laura Eberst’s peaceful and informative classes will show visitors how to grow and maintain cut flowers. This will be followed by a hand-tied bouquet workshop using freshly picked blooms from The Walled Garden.

Places for all classes are limited, so book here to guarantee a spot!

Events run throughout June 2024.

Marchmont Estate

Greenlaw

Duns TD10 6YL

