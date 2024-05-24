- ADVERTISEMENT -

Expect pies, pints and good music

words Adrianne Webster

Scottish ‘purveyors of scran’ Auld Hag are venturing up to Glasgow’s West End from their base at The Shoap in London for a pop-up event at Naked Soup on Sunday 26th May from 5pm.

Auld Hag, launched by Gregg Boyd in 2021, is located in The Shoap in Angel, London, and serves up traditional Scottish favourites like I.J Mellis cheese, black pudding, macaroni pies and millionaire’s shortcake; food that owner Gregg found Scottish people living in London crave the most when they’re missing a taste of home.

At Sunday’s event, expect pies, pints and good tunes soundtracked by local musician Bessa. No need to book — they’re running the event on a first come, first served basis.