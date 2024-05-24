SUBSCRIBE
Food & Drink

Glasgow West End cafe and bar Naked Soup to host pop-up with Auld Hag

|

Less than 1 min read
Naked Soup exterior in Glasgow's West End
Image by @chlwng
- ADVERTISEMENT -
- ADVERTISEMENT -

Expect pies, pints and good music

words Adrianne Webster

Scottish ‘purveyors of scran’ Auld Hag are venturing up to Glasgow’s West End from their base at The Shoap in London for a pop-up event at Naked Soup on Sunday 26th May from 5pm.

Poster for Auld Hag and Naked Soup event
Image @auldhag_ and @nakedsoup

Auld Hag, launched by Gregg Boyd in 2021, is located in The Shoap in Angel, London, and serves up traditional Scottish favourites like I.J Mellis cheese, black pudding, macaroni pies and millionaire’s shortcake; food that owner Gregg found Scottish people living in London crave the most when they’re missing a taste of home.

Auld Hag owner Gregg Boyd
Auld Hag and The Shoap’s owner and founder, Gregg Boyd. Image by Kestin Hare.

At Sunday’s event, expect pies, pints and good tunes soundtracked by local musician Bessa. No need to book — they’re running the event on a first come, first served basis.

East Neuk Seaweed founder Jayson Byles on sustainable foraging

Subscribe to Homes & Interiors
Tags

Trending

Sponsored

Sponsored

13 of the best independent homeware shops in Glasgow 2024

Shop small, shop local and discover truly unique homeware pieces from these Glasgow stores

Latest

More like this

Get All The Latest News In Your Inbox:

front cover of homes and interiors scotland magazine
Subscribe to Homes & Interiors

© Copyright - Peebles Media Group Limited 2024 . All rights reserved.