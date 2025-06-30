Issue 161: What’s inside the latest Homes & Interiors Scotland

The properties and projects in this issue are united by a common thread; all are deeply personal spaces that their owners took their time to get to know. By doing so, they learned what they loved

In our July/August issue, H&IS editor Catherine Coyle writes: “I’m guilty of sending friends and family pictures of things I think they’ll love. Wee snapshots of a coffee shop that strikes me as so ‘them’, a new bowl or candlestick I can imagine in their home, or a magazine cutting of an interior that nails the style they’re aiming for in their own place. It’s a love language for me; a way to let them know that I know them.”

“The properties and projects in this issue are united by a common thread; all are deeply personal spaces that their owners took their time to get to know. By doing so, they learned what they loved. They got to know their own building’s quirks and foibles, and to understand what needed to change so it would be a space they could truly call home.

“At Technique Studio’s project in East Lothian for example, the owners followed their hearts rather than their heads when choosing the site of their family home. Amanda Pickett, meanwhile, fell so hard for Mallorcan village life that she set up home permanently on the island.

“Jane Manifold uprooted her whole family from Singapore to return to her grandmother’s Fife farm and renovate the 18th-century steading; she has turned it into a clutch of boutique holiday lets so handsome you’ll be taking snaps to inspire your next home update.

“We’ve headed outside to help spruce up the garden, compiled an extended travel section and sampled Scotland’s latest bars, restaurants and cafes to help nudge you into summer holiday mode, at home and further afield.

“My hope is you’ll be snapping and sending as you make your way through this issue.”

On the cover

Cortijo Genesis, a boutique hotel fashioned from an old farmhouse, is in the Andalusian countryside between Marbella and Gibraltar. The interiors were designed by Victoria-Maria Geyer.

photography Matthieu Salvaing

Behind closed doors

Art, interior design and glorious gardens are a passion at this lush expanse of Fife countryside, home to the Earls of Crawford since 1580.

words Anna Burnside photography David Wheeler

People and culture

The co-founder and CEO of Vinterior swapped a successful career in finance to set up her online marketplace for vintage furniture, falling in love with design in the process

photography Milo Hutchings

Architecture

Should you follow your head or your heart when buying a house? For the owners of this Arts & Crafts home in East Lothian, the answer was clear – even if it meant more work, more time and more upheaval. Find out more in this issue of Homes & Interiors Scotland magazine.

words Chae Strathie photography Jamie Ross

Interiors

In this issue, uplifting colour and pattern go hand in hand – and in this project, we see exactly that, with repurposed antiques in Amanda Pickett’s eclectic home studio in Mallorca.

words Caroline Ednie styling Ali Heath photography Brent Darby

Design special

In this issue, we explore even ways to upscale your green space, plus the best barbecue kit and some of our favourite garden designers.

words Miriam Methuen-Jones

Escape

An untapped part of Fife is fertile ground for fresh-air adventures – especially now that the doors have opened to this stylish farmhouse. This lovely feature is the perfect summer read.

words Natasha Radmehr photography Brent Darby

See more bright and uplifting stories below.