A glow like no other: Dr David Jack brings his signature science-backed skincare to Fairmont St Andrews in a limited-time spa residency

Dr David Jack takes a holistic approach to aesthetic medicine that utilises next-generation clinical technology, soothing skincare products and cutting-edge massage techniques to create treatments that both transform the face and rejuvenate the spirit. Operating under the ‘Dr. David Jack’ brand, his practices are rooted in surgical rationality and applied with care and an appreciation for wellness.

This Royal College of Surgeons-certified partitioner is backed by a 15-year career in medicine. He undertook rigorous training in specialist posts including burns, microsurgery, internal medicine, hand surgery, surgical dermatology and skin cancer during his time in the NHS. So when the microneedles come out, you know you’re in safe hands.

Now a leading London-based aesthetic doctor, Dr Jack consciously opts to treat in a way that is appropriate for the individual’s anatomy, rather than the cookie-cutter approach so commonly seen today. Over-plumped lips or mountainous cheekbones are unwelcome at Dr Jack’s Edinburgh-based and two London-based clinics. The flagship London clinic is on Harley Street and the newly opened Belgravia clinic is on Ebury Street. This innovative destination offers all the aesthetic medicine and anti-ageing treatments Dr Jack is so renowned for, but has further expanded to encompass more expert-led synergistic services. Interiors are extravagant and regal, designed by Dr Jack, who recently complete his degree in interior design.

Due to popular request from his clients, Dr Jack launched ‘Dr. David Jack Skincare’ in 2018. The brand encompasses the simple but effective concept of integrative skincare, which offers products that optimise skin health both topically and from within, with supplement support.

Now, he is bringing his refreshing approach to Fairmont St Andrews with an exclusive three-month treatment partnership that brings Harley Street expertise to one of Scotland’s most luxurious wellness and sports resorts.

The collaboration introduces two transformative facial treatments curated by ‘Dr. David Jack’ head aesthetician Izabela Pawlitka. The facials combine Dr Jack’s clinical aesthetic approach with the serene indulgence of Fairmont’s award-winning spa experience, offering guests visible, science-backed results in a setting of true relaxation on the stunning cliffs of Fife.

About the Dr. David Jack treatments

The treatments available for the next three months at Fairmont St Andrews are the Dermasculpt Facial (60 Minutes for £250) and the Lumitech Facial (60 Minutes for £190).

The Dermasculpt Facial is an advanced, high-performance treatment designed for visible sculpting, lifting and deep rejuvenation. This facial, designed by Dr Jack, layers professional exfoliation, potent antioxidant infusion and Dr Jack’s signature Korean Golki massage to contour and define.

NuFACE microcurrent technology firms facial muscles and stimulates collagen and elastin, while microneedling with Dr. David Jack Skincare’s advanced EPIGEN-X serum refines texture and supports regeneration.

Key benefits

• Visible lifting and contouring

• Improved texture, tone and elasticity

• Boosted collagen production

The Lumitech Facial is a glow-boosting, skin-perfecting facial combining advanced technology with calming, skin-supportive actives. This treatment begins with a dual-phase exfoliating peel, followed by NuFACE microcurrent and LED therapy to lift, firm and stimulate cellular renewal. A soothing CICA Cooling Mask and scalp massage restore hydration and calm for an instant, radiant glow.

Key benefits

• Brighter, lifted complexion

• Refined texture and tone

• Enhanced hydration and calm

About the Dr. David Jack x Fairmont St Andrews residency

To celebrate the launch, Fairmont St Andrews is offering a limited number of special overnight packages including a chosen facial, full spa access and breakfast starting from just £505.

Bringing friends? Make it a proper pampering escape. Enjoy full exclusive use of one of the stunning Manor Homes with treatments and spa access included for everyone. A four-person Manor Home starts at £3,145. An eight-person Manor Home starts at £3,790.

Fairmont St Andrews

Kingask House

St Andrews

KY16 8PN

