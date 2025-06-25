Dunfermline-based Valenco Surface Design is redefining what it means to craft luxurious spaces

This post was written in partnership with Valenco Surface Design

Fusing traditional artistry with modern sophistication, Valenco specialises in bespoke Venetian plastering, seamless microcement and high-end joinery, brought together through masterful application and an eye for detail.

Where craftsmanship meets growth

What began as a creative exploration into surface finishes has grown into one of Scotland’s most forward-thinking surface design studios. With a specialist team of five artisans and a commitment to continuous training, Scotland’s leader in surface design has cultivated a reputation for excellence, working closely with world-renowned Italian manufacturer Novacolor to stay at the forefront of technique and material innovation.

Design that moves beyond aesthetics

This dedication to craft and growth has enhanced the delivery of distinctive, design-led interiors across residential and commercial projects throughout the UK. From sculptural feature walls and spa-inspired bathrooms to fully integrated interior schemes, the team approaches each space as a canvas; one that reflects the client’s vision while elevating the experience of everyday living.

The art of atmosphere

Great design is not just about aesthetics. It’s about atmosphere, flow and how a surface can shape the way a space feels. Every finish, whether subtly textured or boldly expressive, is meticulously tailored to enhance light, scale and emotion within a room. This sensitivity to space and surface is what defines the brand’s design ethos: interiors that are not only beautiful but deeply personal.

A studio built for collaboration

What truly sets Valenco apart is its fully bespoke, collaborative approach. From colour and texture to tone and movement, each finish is designed in dialogue with the client. Its dedicated showroom, one of the only surface design showrooms in the country, invites clients to immerse themselves in the process, explore full-scale samples and receive expert guidance to bring their project to life with confidence.

Luxury finishes that perform

These surfaces are as practical as they are elegant. With advanced materials and traditional methods, the lime-based Venetian plasters and waterproof microcement finishes offer exceptional performance in high-demand areas, from wet rooms and kitchens to hospitality spaces and heritage properties.

Seamless end-to-end design

To complete the design journey, the surface designer also offers in-house joinery, allowing clients to unify surface and structure under one creative roof. From bespoke wall panelling to custom-built furniture, every element is thoughtfully crafted for cohesion. Its partnership with contemporary furniture brand BoConcept adds an additional layer of sophistication, offering curated interior solutions where form, function and finish exist in perfect harmony.

More than a surface – it’s a feeling

So, what defines a Valenco space? It’s more than a surface – it’s an experience. A sense of balance. A touch of depth. A timeless finish that tells your story through craft and creativity.

Valenco Surface Design

Unit F

Pitreavie Business Park

Pitreavie Cres

Dunfermline

KY11 8PU

Visit the Valenco website | Follow Valenco on Instagram | Follow Valenco on Facebook