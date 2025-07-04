Homes for sale near you: ESPC’s The Luxe List – July

We’ve teamed up with ESPC to bring you closer to your dream home!

This is a handful of the most coveted properties in Scotland this July, from grand period properties to chic city centre apartments and family homes with the wow factor.

Light-drenched home with large gardens and double garage | 5 bed, 4 bath | Colinton, Edinburgh Offers over £1,395,000 1 of 6

Three floors of immaculately presented, modern interiors offer a variety of spaces to enjoy slow life in the south-west of Edinburgh. Five bedrooms and a large kitchen-dining area make for an ideal family home.

On the first level is a principal bedroom with dressing area and generous en suite shower room. Two further well-proportioned double bedrooms are on this floor with built-in wardrobes and en suite shower rooms. The second level has the fourth double bedroom with built-in wardrobes and a balcony, as well as a final double bedroom and additional family bathroom.

Leafy outlooks surround the gardens offering privacy while you enjoy dinner al fresco in the summer sunshine.

Grand corner period property with modern interiors and expansive gardens | 4 bed, 3 bath | Wester Coats Gardens, Edinburgh Offers over £1,400,000 1 of 5 This impressive property blends period architecture with contemporary interior design to create a desirable family home that is kitted out for practical yet comfortable living. Special highlights include a large reception hall and a west-facing sitting room with glass sliding doors that open onto a private garden. A large dining room boasts glass sliding doors next to a bespoke hand crafted ‘countryside breakfasting kitchen’ which has quartz worktops, quality integrated appliances and an instant hot water tap. In the outside areas, mature trees thrive with a screened west-facing garden laid mainly to lawn. There’s also an expansive patio with a retractable awning.

Renovated turnkey family home with scope to personalise in the Borders’ most desirable town | 5 bed, 2 bath | Innerleithen, Scottish Borders Offers over £550,000 1 of 7 The Greene is a uniquely positioned turnkey home arranged over two floors in the heart of Innerleithen, one of the most beautiful towns in the Scottish Borders. The property has been recently renovated to a contemporary standard, combining comfort and function. The accommodation is arranged over two floors and combines comfort, functionality and style. With generous proportions and versatile spaces, the layout offers excellent potential for multi-generational living, working from home, or further reconfiguration or extension (subject to consents). Boasting an enviable central yet secluded setting, The Greene presents a rare opportunity to acquire a family home with scope to personalise.

Main-door lower villa in a 19th century Arts & Crafts house | 3 bed, 2 bath | North Berwick Offers over £850,000 1 of 8 This property is another gem for summer, complete with generous private gardens that include a courtyard, green house and spacious lawn area framed by trees and flowerbeds. Situated on one of the town's most exclusive streets, this large property boasts interiors that are as impressive as the castle-like exterior. The entrance vestibule is bright and welcoming, leading into a reception hall and cloakroom. A special highlight is the impressive drawing room, which features a large bay window and fireplace that keeps you warm when the weather turns cool. Thickside House, a renovated farmhouse in the Borders | 4 bed, 3 bath | Jedburgh Offers over £825,000

1 of 7

Thickside House is a wonderful country home in the heart of the Borders. Beautifully maintained by the current owners, this much loved family home offers a true slice of rural living; with uninterrupted southerly views, exceptional gardens, outbuildings and grazing paddock – it’s all those in search of country living could hope for.

This villa strikes the perfect balance of comfort and refinement with a charming garden entrance, panoramic views, formal dining room, neat kitchen (complete with timber cabinetry and an AGA cooker) and warm-toned bedrooms that bring the surrounding countryside indoors.

Contemporary second-floor flat in prestigious Quartermile | 2 bed, 2 bath | Edinburgh Offers over £560,000 1 of 6 This second-floor flat sits in the landmark Quartermile development, which benefits from views across The Meadows and an allocated parking space in the secure underground garage. The interior is large and spacious – quite rare for a place of this kind in Edinburgh. It has been well-loved by its previous owners, so is in move-in condition. Walls have been recently covered, bathrooms are done-up and the hallways are all clean and refined. The kitchen is characterful and sleek; the perfect canvas onto which you can splash your own ideas. This is an great space for a young professional or couple, with enough space to host and plenty of privacy for gatherings just outside Edinburgh city centre. 16th-century Peel Tower with orchard | 5 bed, 5 bath | Selkirk Offers over £1,350,000 1 of 7 Aikwood Tower is a real treat. The 16th-century house rises over four storeys with an attic floor. Granted to Robert Scott by King James V in 1517, the tower was likely constructed shortly after, potentially as early as 1535. It has remained within branches of the Scott Clan ever since. This property has been used as a holiday let, for the most part, since its meticulous restoration in the late 1980s. This unique Scottish house has received numerous prestigious architectural awards and is revered for its location high above the Ettrick Water. Gardens are as stunning as one might expect of a restored countryside home. Featuring a delightful mix of shrubs, trees, a laburnum arch and a small but productive apple orchard, the garden offers colour year-round and attracts local wildlife.

1 of 8

Built in 2022 to an exceptional standard, the property is set across three levels and features eye catching interior styling. A balcony offers an ideal spot for al fresco dining with stunning clear views of Edinburgh Castle and over Baberton Golf Course.

There are delightful woodland walks along the Water of Leith leading to the Dean Village and Stockbridge, which both have numerous local coffee shops and restaurants. The Pentland Hills also offer excellent walking routes for those who prefer something a little more challenging!

When it comes to the interiors, there is colour, space and character by the bucketload. The previous owners have pasted colour through every room – but tastefully. The place is well-kept and it’s easy to build your own style on top.