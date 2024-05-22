SUBSCRIBE
A look at the interior design stars at Clerkenwell Design Week

Possible Impossible by Peter Morris Architects at Clerkenwell Design Week. Photo taken by Ashley Bingham.
Clerkenwell Design Week is where creative businesses and architects come together to explore the industry’s most exciting innovations.

London-based Clerkenwell Design Week offers an impressive line-up of over 600 showroom events, 11 curated exhibitions, forward-thinking talks and too many striking installations to count.

This year’s edition boasts the most extensive programme to date, featuring a greater number of exhibition venues, brands, showrooms and installations than ever before. We take a look at some top interiors, textiles and furniture exhibitors across this impressive three-day show.

Granite + Smoke

Bold, joyful, ethical and sustainable – the four words that founders Lindsey Hesketh and Claire Canning use to epitomize their brand, which creates harmony between architecture and textiles. Granite + Smoke makes contemporary enduring homewares, from luxury throws woven on Jacquard looms to cushions made with ethically sourced cashmere and recycled lamb’s wool.

The creative duo is based between Aberdeen in Scotland and London. At Clerkenwell Design Week 2024, they will introduce new hand-tufted rugs created in collaboration with Roger Oates Design. Crafted from 100% British blended wool, each rug undergoes meticulous hand-finishing in Devon after being spun and dyed in Yorkshire.

Venue: British Collection, St James Church

Granite + Smoke thrilled to be collaborating with British Rug Makers Roger Oats, launching at Clerkenwell Design Week.
Domus

At its Great Sutton Street showroom, Domus will present a colourful exhibit of tile designs created by Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby to celebrate their 10-year collaboration with its brand partner Mutina. The installation will also feature a new collection named ‘Time’.

Venue: Great Sutton Street Showroom

From the serenity of calming tones to the vibrancy of energetic hues, these colours are available in 'rough' and 'smooth' finishes, allowing for a truly personalised design experience. Designed by Edward Barber & Jay Osgerby for Mutina Ceramics.
SCP

At Clerkenwell Design Week, SCP will launch a new Peonia armchair by Wilkinson & Rivera. Every Wilkinson & Rivera piece is designed and handmade in London by Grant Wilkinson and Teresa Rivera. Their newest design is a low-lying sculptural armchair made at a specialist factory in Norfolk, using 100% natural and sustainable materials.

Venue: British Collection, St James Church

IMAGE | SCP. This sustainable collection of upholstery design, by Wilkinson & Rivera, is to be showcased.
Tabitha Bargh

Designer Tabitha Bargh will present her new lighting collection titled ‘Poly’. Utilising waste estate agent advertising boards made from Correx as well as unsustainable and non-biodegradable polypropylene, Bargh reimagines sustainability; crafting each piece with precision in her Brighton studio.

Venue: Light, House of Detention

Image taken by Veega Studio. Tabitha Burgh's Poly lighting collection.
Matthew Burt

Matthew Burt is an independent furniture maker that truly transforms furniture into art forms. The maker’s ‘Making from the Collection’ will be on display at Clerkenwell Design Week – its timeless designs as part of a made-to-order service.

Venue: British Collection, St James Church

IMAGE | Jonathan Stone. Floating shelves made from British timbers. The boxes in elm, the corner shelves and quadrant in oaks and the main shelving in creamy Wiltshire sycamore. On display at Clerkenwell Design Week.
Manuela Cabrales

Sustainable wearables and home décor brand Manuela Cabrales was conceived from a profound love for nature, a fascination with the world’s cultural diversity, and a belief in discovering beauty and deeper meanings in everyday objects.

Co-founders Manuela Cabrales and Jason Kim are committed to sourcing unconventional and unique materials – for example, lotus fiber, orange peels, and banana fiber. Each material must undergo intricate extraction and handcrafted treatment by skilled artisans and craftsmen from diverse communities and ethnic groups.

This promising young brand integrates traditional techniques with new designs, aiming to showcase not only crafts but their respective cultures and traditions too. Catch them in ‘Platform’ at Clerkenwell Design Week.

Venue: Platform, Cowcross Street

IMAGE | Manuela Cabrales. Unveiling the custom home decor fabrics collection.
Spectra Stone

Stone is currently experiencing a renaissance, emerging as a highly sought-after material in interior design. With prestigious hospitality projects like The Ivy, Annabel’s and Harry’s Bar under its belt, Spectra Stone excels in sourcing, engineering and fitting natural and semi-precious stone in a manner that transcends mere functionality.

Venue: Old Sessions House, Clerkenwell Grn

Clerkenwell Design Week with Spectra Stone Marble & Precious Stones collection, featuringPink Onyx Fusion Quartzite Skyros Burst Volakas. Wool is sourced from Rose Uniacke, upholstery by Kvadrat, the colours are Hero 0601, textiles are Delius Textiles.
Clerkenwell Design Week is from 21st–23rd May 2024

Clerkenwell Design Week is from 21st–23rd May 2024

