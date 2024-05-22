Clerkenwell Design Week is where creative businesses and architects come together to explore the industry’s most exciting innovations.

London-based Clerkenwell Design Week offers an impressive line-up of over 600 showroom events, 11 curated exhibitions, forward-thinking talks and too many striking installations to count.

This year’s edition boasts the most extensive programme to date, featuring a greater number of exhibition venues, brands, showrooms and installations than ever before. We take a look at some top interiors, textiles and furniture exhibitors across this impressive three-day show.

Bold, joyful, ethical and sustainable – the four words that founders Lindsey Hesketh and Claire Canning use to epitomize their brand, which creates harmony between architecture and textiles. Granite + Smoke makes contemporary enduring homewares, from luxury throws woven on Jacquard looms to cushions made with ethically sourced cashmere and recycled lamb’s wool.

The creative duo is based between Aberdeen in Scotland and London. At Clerkenwell Design Week 2024, they will introduce new hand-tufted rugs created in collaboration with Roger Oates Design. Crafted from 100% British blended wool, each rug undergoes meticulous hand-finishing in Devon after being spun and dyed in Yorkshire.

Venue: British Collection, St James Church

At its Great Sutton Street showroom, Domus will present a colourful exhibit of tile designs created by Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby to celebrate their 10-year collaboration with its brand partner Mutina. The installation will also feature a new collection named ‘Time’.

Venue: Great Sutton Street Showroom

At Clerkenwell Design Week, SCP will launch a new Peonia armchair by Wilkinson & Rivera. Every Wilkinson & Rivera piece is designed and handmade in London by Grant Wilkinson and Teresa Rivera. Their newest design is a low-lying sculptural armchair made at a specialist factory in Norfolk, using 100% natural and sustainable materials.

Venue: British Collection, St James Church

Designer Tabitha Bargh will present her new lighting collection titled ‘Poly’. Utilising waste estate agent advertising boards made from Correx as well as unsustainable and non-biodegradable polypropylene, Bargh reimagines sustainability; crafting each piece with precision in her Brighton studio.

Venue: Light, House of Detention

Matthew Burt is an independent furniture maker that truly transforms furniture into art forms. The maker’s ‘Making from the Collection’ will be on display at Clerkenwell Design Week – its timeless designs as part of a made-to-order service.

Venue: British Collection, St James Church

Sustainable wearables and home décor brand Manuela Cabrales was conceived from a profound love for nature, a fascination with the world’s cultural diversity, and a belief in discovering beauty and deeper meanings in everyday objects.

Co-founders Manuela Cabrales and Jason Kim are committed to sourcing unconventional and unique materials – for example, lotus fiber, orange peels, and banana fiber. Each material must undergo intricate extraction and handcrafted treatment by skilled artisans and craftsmen from diverse communities and ethnic groups.

This promising young brand integrates traditional techniques with new designs, aiming to showcase not only crafts but their respective cultures and traditions too. Catch them in ‘Platform’ at Clerkenwell Design Week.

Venue: Platform, Cowcross Street

Stone is currently experiencing a renaissance, emerging as a highly sought-after material in interior design. With prestigious hospitality projects like The Ivy, Annabel’s and Harry’s Bar under its belt, Spectra Stone excels in sourcing, engineering and fitting natural and semi-precious stone in a manner that transcends mere functionality.

Venue: Old Sessions House, Clerkenwell Grn

Clerkenwell Design Week is from 21st–23rd May 2024

