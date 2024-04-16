Spring refresh: 8 things to buy for your garden right now

Elevate your outdoor living space with these handpicked shopping ideas from designer and independent brands

curated by Miriam Methuen-Jones

Good day

New from Glasgow-based homeware and lifestyle brand Bluebellgray is the Sunshine outdoor blanket. It’s made from recycled post-consumer polyester and is fun for picnics, on the beach, or as a handy cape after a chilly wild swim. It’s a generous size (140 x 200cm) but folds away small. £85.

Sharp customer

If you’re already planning for spring, make sure to stock up on the essential tools. We love these Sentei garden scissors from Niwaki. They’re great for dead-heading or light pruning but can also handle tougher work thanks to their carbon-steel blades. £32.

Take it outside

The plump Milos sofa puts most outdoor seating to shame. It’s made from powder-coated aluminium, solid wood and great chunks of foam protected by water-repellent fabric. Minimalist lines make it a good fit for most outdoor spaces, and there’s a daybed in the collection, if space is tight. From approx £20,000.

How does your garden grow?

Hastate Design takes a gentle approach to garden overhauls, embracing what’s already there and sensitively incorporating new plants. Founder Kornelia Pawlukowska-Dible is passionate about collaborating with clients to come up with something unique, and her studio aims to create low-maintenance spaces that act as a haven for wildlife and provide interest all year round.

Sparrow house

It’s not just us humans who’re chilly at this time of year. Spare a thought for your winged neighbours. This Shesali bird nester will provide stylish shelter in your garden. It’s handmade, with a sturdy inner frame and a reinforced round entrance. The bright colours come from recycled sari fabrics, and a long loop lets you hang it from a branch. £19.99.

Up in flames

A fire pit is a must for this time of year. We like the simplicity of this design, the Foscot from Garden Trading. Its stumpy legs and two handles call to mind images of cauldrons, but skip the witch’s brew and settle for s’mores instead. The Foscot comes in three different sizes and is made of cast iron. From £90.

Picnic of champions

Look away now if your idea of a picnic is a meal deal on a park bench. The new Giorgetti set is in a different league altogether. Inside the suede-lined calfskin box you’ll find a

tablecloth and embroidered napkins, eight porcelain plates, four glasses, a chopping board, salt and pepper cellars, a bottle opener and… is that a truffle-cutter? Why, yes, it is. Sign us up for this alfresco treat, cheers. £POA.

Green fingers

If the exterior of your house deserves a bit of attention, an easy way to refresh it is with a lick of paint. This mint (Hollingsworth Green) is sweet enough for every season. It’s by Benjamin Moore, whose exterior formulas are fast-drying and mildew-resistant. From £109.75 for 3.79 litres.

