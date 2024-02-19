Put the date in your diaries, beauty lovers

words Adrianne Webster

This March, fashion and beauty design house Chanel will be opening a beauty boutique pop-up in Edinburgh’s West End, with interactive immersive experiences for beauty loving guests to enjoy.

This unique pop-up experience is designed to feel like an exciting nighttime excursion where night owls can discover a curated experience for the launch of Rouge Allure Velvet Nuit Blanche.

The picturesque Robert Adam designed building at No 8. Charlotte Square has been reimagined to showcase this new collection, and a selection of beauty over two floors. The journey begins with a welcome from the Chanel beauty experts who will be in attendance to guide guests through the experience.

The first stop in the pop-up is the cinema, where guests are introduced to the Nuit Blanche campaign film. Chanel beauty advisors will be on hand to invite visitors to play with an interactive digital clock and discover their favourite lipstick shades.

In the backstage beauty area, guests can try on their favourite lipstick shade and explore the products used to create the nighttime makeup looks worn by Margot Robbie in the Rouge Allure Velvet Nuit Blanche campaign. Exclusive to Edinburgh, Chanel School of Makeup masterclasses will be available to pre-book for guests to create the ultimate show-stopping evening look.

To complete the experience, the Chanel store offers the perfect finishing touch to their look with a spritz of fragrance, and the new collection is available to purchase.

Gabrielle Chanel was famously a fan of Scotland’s capital, and was inspired both aesthetically and professionally by Scotland as a whole, relishing the mix of country and town life.

When and where can you visit the pop-up?

You can experience the boutique at No 8 Charlotte Square, Edinburgh, EH3 4DR, from Saturday 9th March until Saturday 30th March.