Scottish style muse Amy Bell chats about her third successful collaboration with Edinburgh-based homeware and accessories brand, TB&Co, and shares her inspirations behind the new collection

words Adrianne Webster

For Amy Bell — known for her lifestyle blog The Little Magpie and her enviable style — it made sense to team back up with TB&Co on another range of gorgeous knitted scarves.

After all, her first and second collections with the Scottish woolen goods brand sold out within days.

The collections have been popular for good reason. TB&Co’s B-Corp status and commitment to sustainability makes any purchase from them a great choice for a wardrobe staple that’ll last not just one season, but many to come. And combined with Amy’s eye for great style, the collaborations have been a recipe for success.

Designed by Amy, this latest third collection features four scarf designs made out of super soft lambswool, with each design inspired by her life and loves.

Originally from Dunnottar, Amy designed the collection by looking at her wardrobe and noting what was missing, what she was enjoying, and what has stood the test of time over the years. Here, she shares a bit more about the latest collab, and her inspirations behind the designs…

What can everyone expect from your new collection with TB&Co?

“We’ve got four scarves in the collection this year, one of which is an updated version of our bestselling Spencer design – it sold out in minutes the first time around so I’m really excited to bring it back for a second time! We’ve also got our first ever abstract design, an argyle and another of our best-selling checkerboard designs. There’s a really nice mix this year so the hope is that there’s a scarf in there for everyone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Bell (@amybell)

You mentioned Alexa Chung was a huge inspiration and influence on your moodboard for the last TB&Co collaboration. Who or what have you been inspired by this time around?

“Haha, ah she was indeed — the eternal muse! The initial moodboards always have a vast array of inspiration in them (from styling inspo to colour pairings and patterns I’m drawn to) but, at it’s heart, this collection is very much inspired by Scotland and its beautiful landscape

“Hopefully you’ll be able to see that shining through in the palette that we’ve used.”

With it coming up to the end of the year, what are your plans for 2024?

“At the beginning of each year I like to sit down with a big cup of tea and make a wee list of goals I hope to achieve — both personal and professional — along with a handful of really wild ones that are more dream goals.

“I’ll then check in with them throughout the year, see where we’re at with them and what I could do to help move towards them. Overall though, I have to say, I quite like keeping things loose, going with the flow and seeing where life takes me.”

The TBCo x Amy Bell Collection is available at tartanblanketco.com and Anthropologie UK now.

Keep an eye out for a chat with Amy in an upcoming issue of H&IS, as we discuss her inside tips on the best places to shop, eat and stay around Scotland