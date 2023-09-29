SUBSCRIBE
FeaturedInteriors

The iconic Sex Education house could be yours — for a cool £1.5m

|

1 min read

The period property featured in the hit Netflix show Sex Education is a fan favourite

words Adrianne Webster

Finally, you’re one step closer to living out your fantasies of becoming Gillian Anderson, as the stunning home used for the show Sex Education has come up for sale — and could be yours for the small sum of £1.5m.

The five-bed, three-bath period property was built in 1912 following Norwegian design principles and was used as a salmon fishing lodge. 

Most recently, it’s been featured as the home of sex therapist Dr Jean Milborn (Gillian Anderson) in the hit Netflix show.

As uber-chic as the woman herself, the 4.5-acre property comes with a bespoke wood-painted kitchen, contemporary bathroom and shower rooms, plus five log-burning stoves to keep you cosy through the colder months.

The distinctive red house — known as ‘The Chalet’ — was sold to its current owners in 2002 for £355,000 and has undergone a complete renovation.

The lush palette of the Wye Valley that surrounds the property is reflected over the three floors inside, as soothing shades of sage and moss green by Farrow & Ball combine with pine doors and furnishings. 

Polished and sophisticated, with a dash of fun, this home is a total tonic for the soul.

And if you have the dosh, could make for a gorgeous family home or lucrative holiday rental.

Find out more by heading to Rightmove

Subscribe to Homes & Interiors
Tags

Trending

Sponsored

Sponsored

11 of the best kitchen retailers in Scotland 2023

From exceptional customer service to high quality finishes, these kitchen retailers are amongst the very best in the country
- ADVERTISEMENT -

Latest

More like this

Get All The Latest News In Your Inbox:

Subscribe to Homes & Interiors

© Copyright - Peebles Media Group Limited 2023. All rights reserved.