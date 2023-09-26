Frenchic Paint announces annual partnership with Samaritans

The chalk paint specialists will donate 10% of sales from five paint shades to support the charity’s crucial work in mental health and suicide prevention
DIY enthusiasts can now give back while they give their home a little extra love, courtesy of Frenchic Paint’s partnership with mental health and suicide prevention charity Samaritans. As of August 2023, 10% of sales from five of the brand’s shades will be donated to help fund the charity’s efforts.
The collaboration features five calming hues: ‘And Breathe’, a cool, pale grey; ‘Cool Beans’, a neutral shade with pale taupe undertones; ‘Golightly’, a soft pink with lilac undertones; ‘Serenity’, a subtle smoky grey with gentle taupe undertones; and ‘Steaming Green’, a deep green with faint aqua undertones.
‘Given the well-being and mental health benefits associated with upcycling, painting, and crafting, it is such a natural collaboration for us,’ shares Mandy Rippon, Frenchic Paint Product Manager.
‘I know our customers and stockists alike will come together to ensure our mission is a huge success.’
‘Our aim is simple – to raise funds to support Samaritans in their great work, and prove that our people, passion, and paint can make a real difference.’