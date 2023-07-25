SUBSCRIBE
TrendsWhere To Shop

Totally Tropical

|

Less than 1 min read
- ADVERTISEMENT -
- ADVERTISEMENT -

Shop our editor’s pick of the most gorgeous tropical themed homeware

 

  1. Parody mug in green (approx. £14.50) Bordallo Pinheiro
  2. Antique gold Cara pendant (£138) Där Lighting
  3. Merian Palm duvet set (from £115) Timorous Beasties
  4. Sunset zero-waste marbled dinner candle (£12) Studio Dine
  5. Palmito fruity napkin rings (£42 for four) The Columbia Collective
  6. Moooi Shift dining chair (£595) Nest
  7. Jungle Animalier teapot (£691) Versace
  8. Kit Kemp x Annie Selke Dew Pond rug (£1,895) Andrew Martin 
  9. Mustique Pedestal bowl (£150) Jonathan Adler
Subscribe to Homes & Interiors
Tags
- ADVERTISEMENT -

Trending

Sponsored

Sponsored

14 of the best bathroom companies 2023

If you'd love to remodel or renovate your bathroom, then we have a list of excellent bathroom companies perfect for the job
- ADVERTISEMENT -

Latest

More like this

Get All The Latest News In Your Inbox:

Homes & Interiors Scotland July Aug 2023 front cover
Subscribe to Homes & Interiors

© Copyright - Peebles Media Group Limited 2023. All rights reserved.