Totally Tropical

- ADVERTISEMENT -
Shop our editor’s pick of the most gorgeous tropical themed homeware
- Parody mug in green (approx. £14.50) Bordallo Pinheiro
- Antique gold Cara pendant (£138) Där Lighting
- Merian Palm duvet set (from £115) Timorous Beasties
- Sunset zero-waste marbled dinner candle (£12) Studio Dine
- Palmito fruity napkin rings (£42 for four) The Columbia Collective
- Moooi Shift dining chair (£595) Nest
- Jungle Animalier teapot (£691) Versace
- Kit Kemp x Annie Selke Dew Pond rug (£1,895) Andrew Martin
- Mustique Pedestal bowl (£150) Jonathan Adler