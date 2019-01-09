Trendwatch: Aztec camera

EXPERT TIPS

You don’t need to travel to far off lands to create a sense of adventure. “Whilst we live in a world full of commercial throwaway things, a piece of Aztec textile reminds us that some things are made with the utmost care, which can last for generations to come,” says David Harris, Design Director of Andrew Martin. While some prints are big and bold, it’s not impossible to work Aztec in subtly. “A lot of the handmade weaves use space-dyed yarns which give a much more faded and vintage look, making them easier to tie-in with things around them.”