Dogs on Jumpers by Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne

After all the glitz of the Christmas season, the start of the year can be tough. It’s cold and dark and there’s not much to look forward to – also there’s pressure to make all sorts of self-improving resolutions. If it’s all getting a bit too much for you, dip into the delightful Dogs on Jumpers, a book of knitting patterns by renowned knitters Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne. As well as the cute subject matter, it’ll satisfy your pledge ‘to learn a new skill’ in 2019, and will save you money on clothes and/or presents into the bargain.

£14.99, Pavilion