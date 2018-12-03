The Christmas gift edit

Give the gift of great style this festive season
Brass hand nutcracker, £198, Jonathan Adler
Large gift box, £600, River Cafe
Insect Mandala 12 inch Bone China Carver Plate, £40, The Curious Department
Kitchen Craft BarCraft rainbow cocktail shaker, £17.99, John Lewis
Chess, £49.50, Catalog
Danish fuel bar cabinet, £675, Nordic Living
Brass pizza cutter, £12, Haus of Hyde
Cavalcadour print skateboard, £2,170, Hermès
Juice Bar bluetooth speaker, £39.99, Juice
100ml travel case, £3,950, Louis Vuitton
Seeya wheeled kids suitcase, £59, Olli Ella
Zebra wall vase, £30.95, Audenza
Russet Moor blanket, £540, Feldspar
To’ak vintage 2014 cognac cask matured 3 years chocolate bar, £400, Harrods
Interior Design Review Volume 22, £45, Andrew Martin
Extra large limited edition Chewing Gum candle, £350, Anya Hindmarch
Wyatt golden nut bowl, £45, Ralph Lauren Home
Panama zip currency case, £210, Smythson